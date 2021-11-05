C.S. Lewis was known for his captivating fiction in works like "The Chronicles of Narnia" and "The Space Trilogy." Another side of the author’s personality and interests could be seen in his theological and philosophical works like "Mere Christianity" and "The Abolition of Man." There were occasions for Lewis when theology and fiction collided.
My first exposure to the writings of C.S. Lewis was through "The Screwtape Letters." In the short preface to the book, Lewis claims to have discovered a bundle of letters belonging to Screwtape. Lewis warns his readers “Screwtape is a devil,” and we should not take his version of things as truth. The letters are between Screwtape and Wormwood, his nephew who is away at a training college to help him prepare to tempt humans into sin. The bundle of letters were all written by Screwtape.
The letters — and Lewis — live on the frontlines of World War II. First published in 1942, versions of the letters were first presented weekly in the British periodical "The Guardian" during the wartime months of May through November 1941. Each of these columns contained a brief introduction to the context of Lewis “finding” these letters.
The preface to the Letters fulfills two major purposes. First it frames the fiction of the letters into a context that Lewis has only found them, not actually written them. One might grin wondering how Lewis has such close dealings with the Devil.
The second purpose is incredibly important. The reader is warned that Screwtape is an unreliable narrator. The reader should always question the words of Screwtape, rather than trust them.
Wormwood’s “victim” — always called “the Patient” in the letters — finds himself constantly bombarded with circumstances. Screwtape offers advice to Wormwood at what to do to tempt the Patient. The letters provide the reader with advice in reverse, helping the reader see how a temptation actually is masterminded to work.
Let’s look at three quotations from the “letters” and consider their applications for today. In the second letter, just after the Patient converts to Christianity, Screwtape writes:
Work hard, then, on the disappointment or anti-climax which is certainly coming to the Patient during his first few weeks as a churchman. In every department of life it marks the transition from dreaming aspiration to laborious doing.
Doesn’t it seem that on the heels of every big decision follow the steps of disappointment and sometimes disaster? We begin to question our judgment and the process, wondering whether we have made mistakes or that somehow we are being punished for a bad decision. Bad things are not God’s slap on our wrists, but Wormwood’s growling at people on the right path.
Let’s look at another example from the book. Lewis writes through the words of Screwtape:
An important spiritual law is here involved. I have explained that you can weaken his prayers by diverting his attention from the Enemy [God] Himself to his own states of mind about the Enemy.
We come to almost every circumstance with preconceived notions about the circumstances and the people. If someone mentions “politics,” my experiences with governments, bureaucracies and politicians immediately influence my thinking. There are so many divisive issues in culture today, we cannot hear anything without previously being influenced in our thinking.
So what do you think of God and of praying to Him?
Your image of God has been shaped for years. Your opinion probably has become so different than what God actually is, it may be easier for you to simply say He doesn’t exist. Maybe you have been disappointed with God when you didn’t understand how circumstances developed.
What do you expect to happen when you pray? It’s easier to expect that nothing will happen than to be disappointed when it doesn’t happen the way we want.
You may respond, “But I always pray, ‘Thy will be done.’” And you probably pray that because you believe that is the way that God will answer what you want. Perhaps you say the words and don’t really act as if you mean them. You also probably assume that God will agree with your solution because you are the one who is living in the situation and know best.
Somewhere in the middle of that confusion, Screwtape and Wormwood are grinning. Jesus taught, “Who among you would give your child a stone if he asked for a piece of bread?” If we know how to give good gifts, how much more will a perfect Father respond to the prayers of His children?
One final example for our consideration. Screwtape writes to Wormwood this advice:
Aggravate that most useful human characteristic, the horror and neglect of the obvious. You must bring him to a condition in which he can practice self-examination for an hour without discovering any of those facts about himself which are perfectly clear to anyone who has ever lived in the same house with him or worked in the same office.
It is so easy to assume that the sermon is about someone else. My grandmother used to say, “You know it’s a good sermon when all the preacher does is step on your toes.” Hearing the truth is how personal change starts.
When Jesus told the disciples that one of them would betray Him, each of the disciples responded to Jesus the same way. None of them said, “Is it Peter? He always goes off.” Each of them said, “Is it I, Lord?”
In the middle of a War from Nazi forces that would destroy the physical structure of the world, or on the battlefield of a cultural war that seeks to crumble the moral and ethical structure that has held the world together, we desperately need to be reminded that the war is really spiritual and each of us is in the battle.
