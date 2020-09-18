We started talking about the need for integrity and consistency as we demonstrate our faith in the way we live. There are three critical areas that develop faith’s foundation: a commitment to prayer, to reading of Scripture and moving in a spiritual direction. Today, let’s consider the role that Scripture needs to play in our lives.
Do you remember your first Bible? I am not sure the occasion for the gift, though more than likely it was a Christmas or birthday present. It was a King James Version Bible, red-letter edition, and zipper bound. Its size was a little smaller than a regular-sized book. There were a handful of pictures of biblical events scattered through its pages, with a few colored maps at the back.
I treasured the book long before I could read most of it. The Bible was tucked by my side, carried proudly to church on Sunday mornings and Sunday evenings. Our elementary youth group memorized verses and had competitions on who could find verses in the Bible the quickest. The words in the Bible were carried and studied and read.
The incredible privilege of carrying a Bible didn’t sink in for years. It wasn’t always that way. When John wrote to the seven congregations of believers in Asia, he did not expect them to read it with their eyes. He knew they would listen to it with their ears. “Blessed in he who reads aloud the words of the prophecy, and blessed are those who hear, and who keep what is written in it, for the time is near” (Revelation 1:3 ESV).
In 1437 Gutenberg invented movable type. Soon books were being printed and put into the hands of people throughout Europe. But before that, books were handwritten. It was a long and tedious process. As such, books were expensive and rare. Since books were rare, the vast majority of people did not know how to read.
When Ezra and Nehemiah led Israelites back to Jerusalem from their captivity in Babylon, they celebrated the completion of rebuilding the walls with the reading of the entire Old Testament. The Bible says the people were gathered together and Ezra read the Book from early morning until midday.
The story is told in the eighth chapter of Nehemiah. Away from their homeland for so long, the people treasured hearing God’s Word, many for the first time. There are some interesting, descriptive phrases in the chapter. “And Ezra opened the book in the sight of all the people … and all the people stood” (Nehemiah 8:5). A little later we read, “And they bowed their heads and worshiped the Lord with their faces to the ground” (Nehemiah 8:6). Finally, “For all the people wept as they heard the words of the Law” (Nehemiah 8:9).
Soon after his coronation in 1604, King James I of England commissioned scholars to produce a new English version of the Bible. A handful of English translations existed at the time, but most were corrupt or not particularly faithful to the original texts. Records show that about 47 experts participated in the translation, which would take seven years. The new Bible was published in 1611.
Today there are dozens of English translations of the Bible. The versions are all geared to different audiences, using a variety of styles, approaches to translation and vocabulary. There is value in having access to the Scripture at our arms’ length. But there is also grave danger.
Our year has been filled with disruptions in life, and reading the Bible has been one of the casualties. At the end of January — before COVID-19 dismantled us — a LifeWay study showed that only 32% of Americans who attend church regularly say they read the Bible every day. At the time Albert Mohler said “the scandal of biblical illiteracy is our problem.”
At the end of July the American Bible Society released its 10th annual State of the Bible survey results. The number of Americans the Society considers “Scripture engaged” based on how often they read the Bible and how much they apply what they have read dropped from 28% in January to 22% in June.
The frequency of reading Scripture also fell significantly. Dropping from 14% to 9%, people who read the Bible daily reached its lowest point on record. Reports of how confused we are about biblical facts, or how completely wrong we are about doctrine have been increasing for years.
Biblical illiteracy is more than us just not knowing who all the kings of Israel were, or even something as simple as the names of the four gospels. Not knowing the Bible means we stop knowing about God.
There have been times when I studied the Bible as if it were a textbook. Places to be remembered, chronologies to be memorized, and genealogies to be mastered. Those facts help me understand the context and the meaning of passages.
But the Bible beckons me to see it as more than just words. “In the beginning was the Word. The Word was with God; in fact, the Word was God” (John 1:1). “And the Word became one of us … and dwelled with us.” (John 1:14).
God wants to talk to you. He wants to show you who He is. He wants you to know Him. He wants you to live with Him for eternity. The Bible shares His story.
For a time, the pandemic gave us more time and space. It closed our doors for being with each other. And it proved something the Bible has been teaching all along. Reading the Bible — knowing God — is not a solitary event. While it is incredibly personal, it is necessarily public.
Jesus said, “Where two or three are gathered together in my name, there I am in their midst.” We have come to believe that we don’t need to study the Bible because the knowledge of trivia from hundreds of years ago isn’t that important. Reading the Bible isn’t about useless facts. It is about embracing an irreplaceable God.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.