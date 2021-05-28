Over the past few weeks, we have been considering how and why people build hope. Last week, we discussed hope in the midst of change. Today, let’s focus on how we build hope in the midst of the culture.
While watching the speed and intensity with which culture flows, maintaining a hopeful attitude can be a challenge. What do we need to build our hope?
Historically, the Christian faith has often polarized against the beliefs of culture. Popular Christian speaker and author Francis Chan warns that culture views evangelical Christianity as “an absolute joke.” He blames the disconnect upon the recent trends of Christian leaders to either commit grievous sins opposed to the foundations of faith or to abandon the faith altogether.
“We’re seeing people that we look up to, leaders fall. I am seeing so many people, friends of mine who were in ministry, who are just saying they don’t believe, they are just walking away” Chan said.
Heated divisions, within Christianity and within the country, are also contributing to the tensions. Culture questions the relevance of Christianity.
Last week we talked about the Sixties and change. The social values that began in the 1960s began to explode in the 1970s showing increasing political awareness, a sexual awakening, social concerns, economic liberty of women and an importance of concern for the environment. Change produced a difference in culture that created more distinct divisions among people.
Reread those paragraphs about our culture. Can you not feel the pulsations from the book of 1 Corinthians in your heart right now?
Corinth was a prominent seaport city. In Paul’s day, Corinth was a wealthy commercial center. Its location on the narrow isthmus between the Aegean and Adriatic seas made it a hub of travel and mobility. The population of the city was somewhat of a Mediterranean stew, blending cultures from Greek, Roman, Palestinian and Oriental peoples.
The city was close enough to the educational center of Athens to feel its presence, but close enough to legends to have temples to several gods and goddesses. The temple of Aphrodite alone was said to employee over a thousand prostitutes for expressions of worship. The people of Corinth were so diverse that moral standards were impossible to maintain.
The Greeks have a unique word that we Anglicize as “Corinthianize.” The word was translated “to act as a Corinthian.” Corinth was known for its sinfulness. Acting like a Corinthian was to be as foul as a human being could be.
How can you have the hope of being a Christian with standards, morals and purpose in a Corinthian culture? Don’t we feel the same thing today in America? Aren’t we content to let what happens in Vegas stay in Vegas, with the understanding there are Vegases springing up everywhere?
Perhaps the wrestle between faith and culture is why Paul wrote the Corinthian letters addressing so many issues. The boundaries between the two are messy.
To Christians grappling with seeing how their faith could co-exist in a diverse culture, Paul writes a simple, yet profound statement. “And now these three remain: faith, hope and love (1 Corinthians 13:13 NIV). Some versions say they “abide” — others say they “last.” The New Century Version says these things continue forever.
It is easy to separate love from the others. We want things to be loving. “That isn’t very loving” is an objection often heard to undermine biblical teaching. “A loving God wouldn’t allow that to happen.” “We had to divorce because we don’t love each other anymore.” Love becomes the standard by which we interpret everything else.
The last part of verse 13 seems to reinforce that: but the greatest of these is love. Many Christians conclude that love is more important than faith or hope because it will last. But perhaps the three are supportive of the other. Diminishing one changes and negates the integrity of them all.
Even members of the “Worst Cooks in America” learn that there are critical ingredients in bread. Diminish the importance of either flour, water, yeast or salt and suddenly the bread is no longer bread. Blending love without faith and hope changes who the Christian is to be.
Love, when it has no balances of faith and hope, becomes unloving. Understanding who God is and what He has done (faith), defines our love with standards. The standards affect our relationships with others. It even defines how we act toward those who we consider “enemies.”
These three concepts work together in all our relationships. Love without trust and understanding has no reason to love. Love without hope and expectation for tomorrow has no reason to love. Any love that is not grounded — anchored — in an understanding of God becomes a fickle, subjective emotion that becomes adrift from commitment and covenant like a ship with no moorings.
An interesting side seems to be that faith and love can be measured. They can be quantified. A person can have great faith or faith as small as a mustard seed. Greater love can be seen in how it acts and behaves. But it is a relationship that provides our hope. Paul tells Timothy that Jesus Christ is our hope. Peter calls our hope “living.”
If you are still walking this journey, there is reason for your hope. Maybe that is why Paul uses the terms patience and endurance as he explains the concept of hope.
Elevation minister Steven Furtick recently said, “We are Christians; we are not cynics.”
A crowd is not a church. There is a grace for adaptation within culture. There is a difference between adaptation and acceptance. Our faith, hope and love balance each other perfectly.
