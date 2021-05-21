“Things are really different today, aren’t they?” No, that isn’t a headline from today’s paper. It was a question asked in January 1964 by almost every parent in America.
The question was sounded with the release of a new album from a changing folk singer. The treasure of Bob Dylan songs have reshaped folk and rock music through the decades while providing a commentary on culture.
“The Times They Are a-Changin” is the third studio album of the artist, bearing a single of the same name. Released in 1964, the song has been covered several times by popular artists in every decade since.
The theme of changing times resonated with musicians of every genre. In the same year, the song was covered by Peter, Paul & Mary and Simon and Garfunkel. The next year saw releases by the Beach Boys, the Seekers, the Byrds and Odetta. Over the years, covers have been released by artists as diverse as Cher, Billy Joel, Phil Collins, Tracy Chapman and Burl Ives.
Change may not even capture the depth of what happens. Do you remember the Sixties? Those 10 years took me from kindergarten to eighth grade. I learned to read and to write and to sometimes perform math problems correctly. I had measles and mumps and I rode a bus to school.
And I remember the day that my knees were shaking so much that I could hardly make the steps off the bus. The transistor radio next to the driver said it all. “The President has been shot.”
The next night, Dylan opened a concert with “The Times They Are a-Changing.”
Dylan reflected, “I thought, ‘Wow, how can I open with that song? I will get rocks thrown at me.’ But I had to sing it, my whole concert takes off from there. But something had just gone haywire in the country and they were applauding the song. I couldn’t understand why they were clapping, or why I wrote the song. For me, it was just insane.”
We may remember the Sixties as a time of Bonanza, Andy Griffith and Gomer Pyle, but it was one of the most turbulent and divisive decades in history. The Civil Rights Movement, the Vietnam War, antiwar protests, assassinations and a gap that was separating the generation of parents from their children was shaking the world.
My grandparents had taken me to Detroit in the summer of 1967. We had relatives in Dearborn and my grandfather was a huge Tigers baseball fan. My cousin Art, my grandfather and I cheered Al Kaline and Mickey Mantle as the home team took on the Yankees in Tiger Stadium in downtown Detroit.
On the way home, fires were burning in trash cans on the overpasses framing the interstate. A school bus was turned on its side. All told, more than 7,000 people were arrested in the four days of rioting that followed. A total of 43 people were killed and 1,700 stores were looted, 1,400 buildings burned, resulting in nearly $50 million in damage. Estimates guessed that over 5,000 people were left homeless.
I was 10 years old. I wanted to go home. Things like this didn’t happen in Indianapolis. Yet.
Fast-forward over 50 years, and read of the changes today. The New York Times’ website has a page that has chronicled the pandemic since its outbreak. Time.com proclaimed at the end of 2020 the virus is worse than it’s ever been, claiming the wildfire could still become an inferno. Theconversation.com trumpeted, “This isn’t the first global pandemic and it won’t be the last.” Just 30 days ago, Mckinsey.com asked, “When will the COVID-19 pandemic end?”
The pandemic has changed us in the midst of a changing world. Things are so different today. Really?
Solomon says, “What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun” (Ecclesiastes 1:9 NIV).
You don’t have to be biblical to express the sentiment. Screenwriter Frank Yablans dictates Joan Crawford’s response in the 1981 movie, “Mommie Dearest.” When told that she is going to be removed from the Pepsi Board of Directors, her response is the classic, “This ain’t my first time at the rodeo.”
The turmoil of change can leave us reeling in its wake. Depression and signs of hopelessness are being diagnosed daily. People are clamoring for things to return to normal, but “normal” cannot mean getting the toothpaste back in the tube. We can’t place our hope for better days in returning to the way things were.
Carly Simon would later encourage us in the song “Anticipation,” to “Stay right here ‘cause these are the good old days.” How do we find hope right here?
There is an interesting verse of Scripture found from the pen of the prophet Malachi. A passage from the last book of the Old Testament reads, “I the Lord do not change. So you, the descendants of Jacob, are not destroyed” (Malachi 3:6 NIV). Not just physical descendants, but those who spiritually look to God will not be consumed by change, even a change as severe as judgment.
God is the same yesterday, today and forever (Hebrews 13:8). Charles Spurgeon, master preacher, exhorted, “Let your station in life change, your property be gone; let your whole life be shaken. There is one heart which can never alter, the heart is God’s.”
Do you remember riding the spinning saucers or tilt-a-whirl rides at the amusement parks? The only way to keep from becoming dizzy and nauseous was to keep the eyes focused on the stable fulcrum of the ride. Even out-of-control spins have a center that doesn’t move.
We find hope in changing times in an unchanging God.
