Beginning the monumental task of spring cleaning overwhelms many people. Experts make suggestions to start from “ceiling to floor” or move systematically from room to room to clean the house. In our cleaning time, we always began with “the drawer.”
You probably have such a drawer in your home, although you might use a closet or a nook. The drawer in our house is in a heavily-trafficked room. When we straighten in the room, everything that is out of place, or doesn’t have a place, gets pushed into the drawer. Eventually the drawer becomes filled to overflowing, and cleaning the drawer is an arduous task.
Cleaning your spiritual house may seem to be just as difficult. Where should I start? Like the “catch-all drawer,” the heart is hidden, but is a magnet for all the clutter and chaos that the spirit can endure. Let’s start the spiritual spring cleaning there.
The Hebrew and Greek words for “heart” appear more than one thousand times in the Bible. They are used literally, but most often in a figurative sense denoting the person’s center for emotional, intellectual and moral activities. The Old Testament Hebrew people ate to strengthen the heart and revive the body. Abraham offered food to his weary guests to “refresh their hearts” before they continued their journey (Genesis 18:5 NKJV).
The heart experiences a full range of emotions. God knows our heart (Luke 16:15), its joy (Deuteronomy 28:47), its sorrow (1 Samuel 1:8) its trouble (John 14:1) and its peace (Colossians 3:15). The emotional state of the heart affects the rest of the person. A cheerful heart is good medicine, but a crushed spirit dries up the bones (Proverbs 17:22).
Here are a handful of “heart-cleansing” techniques to assist your spiritual cleaning time.
1. Make God the desire of your heart. It really all starts with our attitude toward God, doesn’t it? Jesus said the greatest command was to love the Lord God with all the heart, mind, soul and strength (Matthew 22:37). Love is more than just an emotion. It is a conscious commitment to God and His path. The Psalmist wrote, “Take delight in the Lord, and He will give you the desires of your heart” (Psalm 37:4).
On the surface that sounds like the formula to get what we want. But in essence, David is saying that if the object of your desire is God, God will not let you go away empty-handed or unfulfilled. God will fulfill that desire. Invest in putting God first.
2. Work to soften the heart, keeping it from becoming hardened. As he was being offered the opportunity to do the right thing with the people of Israel, the Bible records that Pharaoh “hardened his heart” (Exodus 7:13). God must “remove the heart of stone” and replace it with a new, more pliable heart (Ezekiel 36:26). Like Grandma used to knead the dough, the heart needs consistent and persistent attention.
3. Allow wisdom to enter your heart. We are to trust in the Lord with all the heart, and “do not lean on your own understanding” (Proverbs 3:5). As the eyes were meant to see, the heart is meant to understand and discern, to perceive and have insight. As the Jewish scribes of Alexandria were translating the Hebrew Old Testament into Greek in about 200BC, they translated Proverbs 2:10 “wisdom will enter your heart” by the words “wisdom will come into your understanding.” To them it meant the same thing. When a person lacks wisdom, the Hebrews spoke of a “lack of heart.”
We take in lots of information each day. Some of the information contains good advice but we fail to let it sink in and change our behavior. Commit to bringing solid, positive wisdom to your heart, understand it, and make it become a part of your actions.
4. God’s Word should be written on your heart. As you are considering the wisdom for your heart, realize the place that God’s Word should play as a source of your understanding. Moses declared the commandments should be written upon the heart (Deuteronomy 6:6) and they should always be before us. The idea is expressed in Proverbs as “writing them on the tablets of the heart (Proverbs 3:3). The heart should be “schooled” by filling it with God’s Word (Proverbs 22:17-18). It is God’s Word that guards against sin (Psalm 119:11).
“How can a young man keep his way pure? By guarding it according to your word. With my whole heart I seek you; let me not wander from your commandments! I have stored up your word in my heart, that I might not sin against you” (Psalm 119:9-11 ESV).
5. Guard your heart. Jesus taught that sins actually originate in the heart, long before the action (Mark 7:21-23). Solomon writes, “Above all else, guard your heart, for everything you do flows from it” (Proverbs 4:23). A quote that has been attributed to both Adrian Rogers and Oswald J. Smith, “The heart of the human problem is the problem of the human heart.”
How do we guard our thoughts? Here are some questions to ask. First, are there lies about myself or my world that I believe that are negatively affecting my relationship with God? Next, what sins or bad habits in my life are weighing me down, keeping me from doing the right thing? Finally, who are the people that lead me astray? You may not even know them personally, but you read their Facebook or website each day.
Cleaning the clutter and chaos from the drawer of your heart is a great start toward putting your spiritual house in order.
