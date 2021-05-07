This past Thursday our nation celebrated the National Day of Prayer. Churches and organizations across the country symbolically joined hands and hearts, lifting their praises and petitions to the Father.
Locally the Salvation Army of Southern Indiana invited several in the community to lead prayers for government officials and services. It is vital that we pause to pray — as individuals, as families and as a nation.
Thomas Jefferson wrote, “Fasting and prayer are religious exercises; the enjoining of them, an act of discipline. Every religious society has a right to determine for itself the time for these exercises, and the objects proper for them, according to their own particular tenets; and right can never be safer than in their hands, where the Constitution has deposited it.”
Truman wanted the day to be set aside as a day to pray for the nation. I heard a radio preacher this morning word a prayer using the “If my people, who are called by My name,” structure. Sometimes it is good to be reminded of God’s Word when we pray. Remember, we quote Scripture not to remind God but to remind us of what He said.
The apostle Paul encouraged us to pray without ceasing. We need to wrestle with what that means today. Is there something that must be done all day to be praying? Could my attitude be such that my mind and heart is always open to being in communication with God — at any time and in any place?
Would you look with me at Psalm 66? It is an amazing psalm that urges us to praise God for what He has done. At several times in the Psalm, a Hebrew word, Selah, has been injected, helping us to know when to pause. Like a rest on a musical score, the word tells us to not be working our instrument, not to be making noise, but, for this brief instant, to be silent.
Doesn’t the selah fit into our world in an important way? Don’t you need someone to tell you to relax and take it easy?
The Psalm begins by reminding everyone and everything on the Earth to shout with joy to God. The New Century Version encourages us to “make His praise glorious!” The phrase alone takes me to Sandy Patti concerts and amazing voices lifted to God, singing with all their might to worship God in praise.
In Your prayer life, pause to notice how all of the creation testifies to the goodness and glory of God.
The next three verses (five through seven) remind Israel to reflect on the mighty things that God has done for His people and the nation. From the crossing of the Red Sea, to His protection from enemies, God rules forever in the lives of His people. He is continually turning seas into dry lands so the steps of His people will be safe.
In your prayer life, pause to remember God’s hand in your life and in the life of your family. When the storms of life beat upon your house and created chaos on your path, how has God’s providence protected, preserved and promoted your way? Rejoice because of what God has done. Praise Him for how He has provided.
Verse 13 reminds God’s people to “come to Your Temple with burnt offerings.” Honestly, the verse has slipped by my notice for years — not slipping from my mind, but being taken for granted. Of course we will go to the Temple. Of course we will worship together. We will hear God’s word proclaimed. We will remember the life and ministry of His Son Jesus.
Until COVID settled into our lives, going to church was something that we did every week. But then when we couldn’t go into the church building, it was vital that I realize how much I needed the fellowship, and the chance to worship with others. Missing church shouldn’t become a habit or a way of life. Being in the Lord’s house needs to be missed, longed for, yearned.
Pause right now to be thankful for your church, your leaders and your friends. It is through the lives of other believers that we are drawn closer to God.
Verse 19 may be one of my favorite verses in the Bible. Listen to the words of the Psalmist. “But truly God has listened; he has attended to the voice of my prayer” (Psalm 66:19 ESV).
We have all attended things that we really didn’t want to be at. Meetings. Family events. Gatherings. With four children, there were always things to attend that under normal circumstances, my presence would have certainly been elsewhere. Little League baseball games with 40 9-year-olds and their vocal parents. Dance recitals for would-be-ballerinas. Band and choir concerts for 10-year-olds who cannot always tell the difference between a quarter note and a rest.
Until it is my child’s turn on stage. Until my child is up to bat.
Then every ounce inside me watches, wishes for the best, cheers for encouragement, and applauds when the performance is over. When it is my child, I do more than attend — I live the moment.
That is how God comes to the prayers of His children. He attends the voice of my prayer. But because the voice is more to Him than just the sound of someone not in the family, because the voice is more to Him that just the babbling of a brook, or the chirping of a bird, He attends — not because He has to, but because He wants to be there.
He truly listens. Blessed be our God.
