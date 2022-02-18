We have been talking for the last several weeks about some of our favorite verses of Scripture. The Bible provides challenges and encouragement to us on a very personal level. As the Hebrew writer stated, “the word of God is living and active, sharper than any two-edged sword” (Hebrews 4:12). It is God’s personal letter to us, painting a marvelous portrait of His grace.
Renowned English pastor Charles Spurgeon once remarked, “Nobody ever outgrows Scripture; the book widens and deepens with our years.” Mark Twain quipped, “Most people are bothered by those passages of Scripture they do not understand, but the passages that bother me are those I do understand.” These popular verses touch our hearts.
One of the surprises in reading your favorite passages was how many were from the Old Testament. Several of you picked verses from the prophet Jeremiah. One email was from a friend who had not talked to me in almost 10 years, wanting to share from this Old Testament hero. The verse from Jeremiah mentioned most often — “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future” (Jeremiah 29:11 NIV).
Jeremiah is considered one of the greatest Old Testament prophets. Author of the book bearing his name, as well as Lamentations, Jeremiah’s words form a significant portion of the prophecy books of the Bible. Like Micah that we talked about last week, Jeremiah spoke to the people of God during the days leading up to the Babylonian captivity.
Jeremiah was called by God to be a prophet while he was still quite young (Jeremiah 1:6), probably about the age of 20. His book begins by telling us it was in the 13th year of King Josiah’s reign (Jeremiah 1:2, 25:3), which would place it about 627BC. He continued fulfilling this role as a prophet until the time of the destruction of Jerusalem in 586BC. This would have placed his ministry during five different kings, Josiah, Johoahaz, Jehoiakim, Jehoiachin, and Zedekiah.
Even after the capture of Jerusalem, Jeremiah continued to prophesy for several years from Egypt. His writings in Lamentations speak to the devastation experienced after the siege and destruction of the city and its temple.
King Josiah was a God-fearing leader and tried his best to serve the Lord. Jeremiah proclaimed the coming catastrophe of the judgment of God, and soon became the object of anger and hostility from people. His own brothers and close relatives entered into a conspiracy against him, attempting to prove him a dangerous fanatic out of his mind (2 Kings 12:6). Most of this king’s rule provided safe and comfortable living for the prophet.
Later kings were not as tolerant of Jeremiah’s messages. Jehoahaz ruled only three months, making several bad and costly decisions. Jehoiakim reigned about a decade and favored idolatry. He oppressed the people with his love of money, luxury and power. He spent the majority of his time and money building grand structures. He conspired with Egypt against Babylon’s ruler, Nebuchadnezzar, hoping for a military coup that did not materialize.
It was during this king’s reign that Jeremiah delivered a message to the leaders of the temple (Jeremiah 7:1 through Jeremiah 9:27). The message was so scathing that many of the priests conspired to have the prophet put to death (Jeremiah 26:1-24). Elders and princes stepped in to save him, but several priests abused him. Jeremiah was no longer permitted to speak within the gates of the temple (Jeremiah 36:1).
Because of these restrictions, God directed Jeremiah to write his prophecies in a book. His faithful disciple Baruch was to read the messages to the people (Jeremiah 36:1-32). The book fell into the hands of the king, who had the scrolls burned. Jeremiah ended up dictating the book a second time to Baruch.
In the midst of turmoil and intense persecution, the prophet of old writes one of your favorite verses. “God knows the plans He has for you.” Reproduced in plaques for the wall, cards for graduation, and memory verses, the passage has brought comfort and hope for our future. What reassurance to know that God has blessings for your future.
While His blessings are sure, we should consider a couple of nuances within this passage. First, the “you” in the verse is plural not singular. While Jeremiah could be addressing many people individually, the likelihood is that the prophet was addressing the nation. His words were to encourage the nation of Israel that God still had plans for them.
The hidden lesson in the words reminds us that God sees the bigger picture. In times of distress, our focus stays on the turmoil. God plans and uses the trouble to bring about the greater good.
The second truth in this passage is that God’s plans for His people are for the good. Sometimes we perceive that God is always judging us, bringing evil against us, and somehow enjoying it. Nothing could be further from the truth.
Paul reminds us in another favorite verse “we know that in all things God works for the good of those who love him, and have been called according to his purpose” (Romans 8:28). Jesus asked the people, “Which of you fathers, if your son asks for a fish, will give him a snake instead” (Luke 11:11)? If we know how to give good gifts, how much more can we expect from our heavenly Father?
Thank you for sharing favorite verses from the Bible over the last several weeks. Next weekend, our attention will be directed toward preparing our minds and our hearts toward the season of Lent.
