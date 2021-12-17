Even as we discovered last week that a growing number of people claim to have faith and be religious, there are those who question the validity and sustainability of religion. The BBC noted that atheism is on the rise and wondered if the end of religion is near. There is a trend that suggests we abandon traditions.
Over the past few weeks, we have paused to consider the long-standing tradition of Christmas carols. Today we will consider probably the oldest Christmas carol still sung today. The popular hymn can be traced to singing during the 800s. Through its history and words, we learn of important services and practices of the early Catholic Church. It carries a tradition the church need not put aside.
If you are fortunate enough to be near a monastery or convent during the final week of the Advent season, you are likely to hear a series of verses chanted in a stunning chorus at the evening vesper services. The verses, known as the “Great O Antiphons,” proclaim the name of Christ by using a different biblical title. The verses chant the splendor of Wisdom, Adonai, Root of Jesse, Key of David, Dayspring, King of Nations, and Emmanuel.
The verses end on one of the deepest and profound mysteries of all of theology: Emmanuel. The word captures the wonder of Christ in a word that literally means “God with us.” The “how” of God with us recounts a fascinating story, a story that the gospel writers assure is ground in traceable history. The “why” of God with us should touch the heart.
The combination of the verse recited in chanting form apparently traces in form to the 1100s as a part of Catholic ritual for monks and nuns. The ritual and tradition were passed from generation to generation until 1710 when they were finally published in Latin.
Almost 150 years later, an Anglican clergyman discovered the published Latin works. John Mason Neale has an interesting story, one that blends contemporary behavior and long-standing traditions, bridging the divide between Protestantism and Catholicism. Neale was ordained in the Anglican church, but his poor health and strong Catholic background prevented him from being assigned a parish.
Instead he was appointed as the director of Sackville College. Although educational classes were offered, the primary function of the organization was to serve as a home for widowed, elderly men. Much as within the church today, music then was undergoing a radical change and shift. Composers like Issac Watts (“We’re Marching to Zion,” “When I Survey the Wondrous Cross,” and “O God, Our Help in Ages Past”) were becoming popular and their music was replacing the more formal hymn liturgies of the past.
Neale felt more comfortable with the traditions of a very high church. The elderly at the college did not know the new music, leaving church hymn singing quite feeble. Neale longed for a return to the dignity of the more traditional church music. He took it upon himself to translate many Greek and Latin hymns into English.
One such hymn is the favorite carol, “O Come, O Come Emmanuel,” taken from the chanting of the “Great O Antiphons.” Ironically, in the hymnal we used when I was a teen, Neale’s carol could be found on the page next to another favorite Isaac Watts’ composition, “Joy to the World.”
Forty-five years ago, some of my favorite contemporary Christian artists brought renewed attention to the word Emmanuel. Bryan Duncan, lead singer for the edgier rock sound Sweet Comfort Band and then a solo artist, performed an upbeat version of “O Come, O Come Emmanuel” on a Christmas compilation album. Amy Grant and Michael W. Smith both included songs about Emmanuel on their albums.
Today contemporary praise and worship leaders like Chris Tomlin, Matt Maher and Hillsong feature songs about Emmanuel. The music reminds us to continue to ponder the idea of God being with us. It is a tradition spanning hundreds of years that the church would do well not to abandon.
The church cannot afford to abandon the thought, because others are constantly wondering the same thing. American singer Joan Osborne asks in her Grammy-nominated song “What if God was one of us?” The song continues to be covered by over a dozen artists, including Prince, Abba and Alanis Morissette. It served as the opening theme for the television series “Joan of Arcadia.”
According to an article written in The Guardian about three years ago, each day millions of people search Google for the answer to life’s trickiest questions. One of those questions wonders if God exists, and if He does, would He want to experience life with us. How do you see God?
A couple of years ago a study conducted by the University of North Carolina questioned over 500 people about how they envisioned God. There was no consensus. Young people saw a younger God. Liberals saw a loving God with younger, more feminine features. Conservatives saw an older man, radiating power. Most people saw Him their own particular color.
Wihla Hutson was born in Lake Station, Indiana — what is now a part of East Gary. She moved to Detroit and was known during her lifetime as a composer, organist and choir director. Bates Burt, the Pastor of the church she served, had a tradition of composing original Christmas carols and sending them out as cards. Some years Wihla and some family members would compose together. Most of the carols are lost, but one, “Some Children See Him,” was found and has been covered by many musicians.
The words were not profound, but simple and touching. There isn’t a ton of theology captured in “Some children see him lily white,” or “bronzed and brown,” or “almond-eyed,” or “dark as they.” The children see the baby in a manger as just like one of them.
Emmanuel. We should never stop looking.
