Over the last several weeks, we have spent some time considering the themes found in Paul’s letter to the church at Ephesus. The apostle Paul shares reasoned arguments in all of his letters as a studied Greek scholar.
His presentations make up 13 or 14 of the 27 New Testament books, roughly 28% of its content. The only book questioned by conservative theologians is the book of Hebrews, which itself was not seriously questioned for 1800 years.
But Paul’s writing style is unique and powerful. Paul appears to almost always be aware of the circumstances of the individuals who will be reading his letter. He also understands the culture of the peoples and areas to which he writes. He incorporates that knowledge into his arguments as he makes his theological points. At once, he endears himself to his reader, while making analogies to the truth that the reader will readily comprehend.
To the Corinthians, for example, he alludes to the sports competitions that were held in nearby Olympia. The games had people competing in races for which the victor received a crown of leaves. Paul uses this common part of their culture to contrast perishable crowns to the eternal crown of life.
It is with this style and background that Paul uses the term “mystery” to the Ephesians. In fact, he uses the word mystery over 20 times in six of his letters. Six times the word is used in Ephesians. He uses it five times to the Corinthians and four times to the Colossian Christians.
In the Mediterranean world, the mysteries were a series of cults dedicated to various Greek gods and goddesses. These sacred groups were a part of the religious culture of the Greek world.
Each mystery worshipped a different god and practiced its own unique worship and celebrations. Members of the cult were required to go through a variety of rituals and teachings to “progress” in the ranks of the religion.
The ultimate goal was to achieve a state of “enlightenment.” Once the member achieved the highest level, they were taught secret teachings — mysteries — of their beliefs. Revealing these secrets or mysteries to others was forbidden and would result in the penalty of death.
In the third chapter of Ephesians, Paul says that he understands the mystery of God’s grace (Ephesians 3:3). Let’s think for a moment about mysteries.
There are two kinds of mystery shows on television.
One example of a mystery is the old television show “Columbo.” The audience watches the crime being committed and the mystery is how Columbo will catch the criminal.
The other type of mystery is seen in the television series “Murder She Wrote.” You see that a crime has been committed, but the audience and the star spend the episode trying to solve the mystery of who committed the crime.
From the moment that Adam and Eve sinned, how God intended to solve the problem of sin became a mystery. Throughout the Old Testaments, the Bible contained hints and prophecies of the way God would unfold His plan.
Paul tells the Ephesians that the long-awaited mystery has been revealed. The mystery is that through the gospel, the Gentiles and Israelites share together the promise in Jesus (Ephesians 3:6).
Paul makes three applications of this mystery for the Ephesians in this chapter that are pertinent for us today. “I ask you, therefore, not to be discouraged because of my sufferings” (Ephesians 3:13). It is easy to be discouraged by the world around us. Set aside the pandemic, politics and warring nations, the destruction and catastrophe that has accompanied Hurricane Ida this past week. From the Gulf to New York, death, flooding and long-range power outages have disrupted life and hope. Paul reminds them that suffering is not worthy to compare to the glory that comes through this mystery.
The second application Paul makes is in verse 16. “I pray that out of His glorious riches, he may strengthen you.” Enduring the sufferings and hardships of this life can be overwhelming. Paul prays that the Ephesians may find strength through God’s blessings and providential care. We cannot persevere on our own.
The word “strengthen” has a very powerful application for today. The word was used to describe what the people in the Mediterranean coast towns would do to prepare for hurricane-force winds and waves. They would bolster what was already there so they could withstand the power of the weather. They would strengthen themselves in order to get through the difficult times.
Finally, Paul prays the Ephesians may find their behavior rooted and established in love. When times are stressful, it is easier to respond with anger, impatience and frustration. Instead of reacting in a natural way, choose to respond with love. He reminds us that by responding with love, we are imitating Christ’s actions. And we know how wide, long, high and deep His love for us is.
Paul ties the three applications together with words of hope. “Now to Him who is able to do immeasurably more than all we ask or even imagine, according to His power that is at work within us, to Him be glory in the church and in Christ Jesus throughout all generations, forever and ever! Amen” (Ephesians 3:20-21).
This plan — the plan of salvation if you will — has been and for some, will continue to be a mystery. A well-written mystery keeps the true meaning in the shadows. Some people do not understand it until the very end, when the whole story is revealed.
Read ahead into the fourth chapter of Ephesians, as next week we will speak more about the unity we share as believers.
