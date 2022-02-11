During the last several weeks, our focus has been on favorite Bible verses. For many, the Scriptures have played a vital role in the formation of ideals and behavior. The Bible touches many of the most important moments in life, forging an indelible mark upon our soul.
Several of you sent your favorite verses to me, some with touching stories attached. Today we will look at the verse that was sent into me the most often. Although it is a well-known verse, it surprised me that it was most often sent.
The verse comes from the Old Testament, which for many is a little less familiar than verses from the New. It was written by one of the prophets, considered “minor” simply because the book is shorter. The words are incredibly important and appropriate for our times, reminding us again of how God’s Word speaks to our circumstances.
Micah 6:8 encourages us, “He has told you, O man, what is good; and what does the Lord require of you but to do justice, and to love kindness, and to walk humbly with your God?”
Micah was a prophet from a small town to the south and west of Jerusalem. Like many of the inland villages of the day, the people were primarily involved in farming and raising crops. Micah was a contemporary of the prophets Isaiah, Amos and Hosea. They lived during the reigns of kings Jotham, Ahaz and Hezekiah of Judah. Micah wrote his prophecies to warn Israel (the northern kingdom) and Judah (the kingdom to the south) of the coming judgment because of their disloyalty to the Lord.
Micah is also mentioned by the prophet Jeremiah, affirming to us that Micah lived during the time of King Hezekiah (Jeremiah 26:18). From chapters two through five, there is no longer any mention of Samaria, Israel’s capital city. This leads many scholars to assume that the city has either been destroyed or is under siege. On a timeline, this would put Micah’s words sometime between 722BC and 701BC.
There are two other verses in Micah that are interesting to consider. One is found in Micah 4:1. This verse and the ones following are almost exactly identical to verses found in Isaiah 2:2. Although some theologians believe they both had heard the words from another prophet, their similarity may indicate that Micah and Isaiah were good friends. There have been a number of times in my life when I preached similar messages as some of my friends, often studying the biblical passages together.
The other famous verse from the prophet is found in the fifth chapter. “But you, Bethlehem Ephrathah, though you are small among the clans of Judah, out of you will come for me one who will be ruler over Israel, whose origins are from of old, from ancient times” (Micah 5:2). Hundreds of years before the birth of Christ, Micah brings a spotlight to a small village near Jerusalem.
Concerning our verse, Micah genuinely raises the question about what God wants from His people. What offering should be brought? What sacrifices should be made? God responds by not mentioning gifts, or offerings, or words, or even your most prized possession. Instead, God wants justice, mercy and humility.
Justice is a topic that is in the headlines today. While we often think of justice as punishment or retribution, it carries a deeper conviction in the Old Testament. The Hebrew word is used more than 200 times in the Old Testament. It often speaks to the imperative to treat people fairly, as they deserve to be treated, simply because they are made in the image of God.
There are two other verses that deepen our understanding of this word for justice. In Proverbs 31:9, we are encouraged to “Open your mouth, judge righteously, defend the rights of the poor and needy.” Caring for and protecting the poor seems to be a part of the fabric of justice.
Another helpful verse is Psalm 146:7-9. Here the psalmist writes, “The Lord execute justice for the oppressed, gives food to the hungry. The Lord sets the prisoners free; the Lord opens the eyes of the blind. The Lord lifts up those who are bowed down; the Lord loves the righteous. The Lord watches over the sojourners; he upholds the widow and the fatherless; but the way of the wicked he brings to ruin.”
The words from this psalm leap off the page. God is concerned about the most vulnerable people. Could someone be in more danger than a blind person? Have you been a sojourner in a strange land and felt lost and alone? The meaning of justice is so far beyond just making sure that bad guys are punished and “justice is served.” We should not be able to watch the plight of the oppressed and vulnerable without becoming impassioned and inflamed.
This verse has been one of my favorites also. The first real sermon I preached about 45 years ago came from this text. When we struggle with knowing how to behave in the world, this verse nudges me closer to the heart of God.
Someone asked the other day, “Can you list about a dozen Scriptures that every Christian should memorize?” Today’s verse from Micah should be on one of the index cards.
Charles Spurgeon, the renowned English Baptist preacher, proclaimed, “These are the sacrifices with which God is well-pleased; they make an offering of a sweet smell, a holy incense which we may present before him.” The Lord loves when the heart is right.
Next week, we will look at a couple of verses that had interesting stories.
