We live in a splintered world. Urgent issues and common differences pull apart the threads of culture’s fabric in multiple directions. Does the foundation of our faith provide any substance to heal and mend the divisive shredding?
Over the next six weeks, our time together will shine a spot light on Paul’s small letter to the church in Ephesus. When Paul writes a letter to a church, he usually has a connection with the people and wishes to encourage or teach them something pertinent to their circumstances. As he addresses problems or questions, Paul develops sound doctrinal instruction to guide their lives.
During this time, we will examine a theme from each of the six chapters of the letter. The book covers a wide range of topics affecting our decisions and behavior. As we continue in the faith, we should be growing in our depth and understanding of that faith. The last half of the book implies that spiritual growth occurs best in community.
Ephesus was a city divided by culture and by class. Economically people in Ephesus were divided into rich and poor, with virtually no middle ground. The poor were so indebted to the rich that many allowed slavery to become their means of escaping prison or death.
But society was also divided among moral and religious lines. While Greek mythology’s truth was questioned by most, its stories and traditions had been a significant part of everyone’s experience. Presenting sacrifices and offerings to the gods, and maintaining lifestyles that would please the gods dictated behavior. Families bonded around these customs and traditions, many of which would be considered immoral today.
Like today, the tendency of culture is to divide people. Culture categorizes and stereotypes groups to better classify and understand people. Since the ultimate goal of most organizations is to persuade people to be compliant to its wishes, governments and businesses want to divide and conquer the people.
Paul’s letter to the Ephesians, written from a prison cell about 10 years after his ministry there, re-establishes his connection to them. He wishes to encourage them and teach them truths that are pertinent to their circumstances. Faith affects the believer’s behavior and relationships. Paul uses his message to develop doctrinal instruction that can be used to guide their lives.
While it is easy to identify several themes in the book, the overwhelming doctrine that connects everything else is that God through Christ has united people to Himself and to one another in the church. God’s work of reconciliation carries many blessings and responsibilities.
Paul will later conclude that Christians are a part of a group of believers that are knitted together into one body by one Spirit. There is but one calling that brings them together, uniting them in a common hope. There is one Lord, one faith, one baptism and one God who is the Father over all, through all and in all (Ephesians 4:4-6).
In comparison to other letters, the epistle to the Ephesians is a very formal, almost thesis-like presentation of the message of faith. Ephesians speaks to topics at the very core of what it means to be a Christian, both in faith and in practice. Not addressing a particular problem, the foundations of the faith are developed in a logical, reasoned manner.
Most letters written in the first century began with an expression of thanksgiving. Ephesians begins with what is known as a doxology. A doxology is an expression of praise to God, usually used in an official, liturgical setting. The term combines the words for glory and message together. Perhaps you sang a hymn offering a doxology in your church.
People offered doxologies when they were convinced that God was blessing them. Counting blessings is easier when circumstances are going well, but identifying them becomes more difficult with the path is rugged.
Verses three through fourteen of the first chapter are all one sentence in the original Greek language. Such structure indicates an amazing passion and urgency in writing. Paul wants the Ephesians to notice the value and importance of his words about God’s blessings. Throughout the doxology, Paul emphasizes that Christians are united because of their faith.
The phrase “in Christ” (in Him, in whom) occurs 10 times in this one sentence. Christ is the golden thread upon which all the pearls of blessing are strung. A huge number of the greatest doctrines and concepts of the New Testament sparkle in this passage.
There are three great statements of how God has blessed us that are found in these verses. First God has chosen us. Regardless of our understanding of God electing or choosing people, our reconciliation rests on God’s grace and not our own goodness. Next God has predestined us. Predestination is another doctrine that causes different interpretations, but the core of the belief is that nothing catches God by surprise.
The final statement of blessing reveals a powerful word. God blesses us by making known the mystery of His will. The word was used to describe many of the religions of the day. Mystery religions believed that pleasing their god was a mystery. Believers could never fully understand what the god or goddess wanted. No matter what they tried to do to please the god, something new or different would be added as a requirement.
God tells us what He wants from us. He has revealed the mystery of His will. The mystery isn’t about what color of shirt will we choose to wear today, but how we can please Him. Obeying Him is what unites all believers. Christ explained that it boils down to loving God with all our hearts and minds, and loving our neighbors as we love ourselves. Through Christ, God offers a way to bring us all together.
