It’s official — we are on our way to Christmas. To be honest, with the start of November, we begin the annual two-month journey through the grandest of seasons.
Our days and weeks slowly meander through rituals of decorations, apparel, food and gifts. Parades and promotions to watch with anticipation as the temperatures systematically march by on their way to freezing.
The days before Christmas help prepare us for the celebration of the event. Some began preparing for Christmas weeks ago. I began writing content for Christmas lessons and webpages at the end of September. Retail stores began putting some Christmas merchandise on the shelves shortly after Labor Day. Most outlets replaced Halloween candy with Christmas goodies even before Oct. 31. Some radio stations and streaming services began playing Christmas music the first of November.
Music is different things to different people. Music can make us think, emote and behave. Music can provide the backdrop for deeply meaningful thought or it can be mindless entertainment. Music can exhilarate or provoke.
The brand Spotify is the world’s most popular audio streaming service. Spotify boasts around 365 million users, including 165 million subscribers, across 178 markets in over 50 different languages. Their marketing efforts reveal how personal music is to each of us. They also showed how the music created a community with life connections that went deeper than just a love for a particular artist.
Researchers at the University of Westminster and City University of London discovered the music we listened to between the ages of 10 and 30 defines us for the rest of our lives. Music from this period of our lives connects us to people, places and events that are significant to our identities. Music plays an important role in helping us celebrate.
Celebrations have always been an integral part of the life of people of faith. The Jewish faith celebrated several annual feasts and festivals. The major festivals were Passover, Unleavened Bread, Firstfruits, Feast of Weeks (Pentecost), Feast of Trumpets, Day of Atonement, and the Feast of Booths (Tabernacles). Three of these feasts were pilgrimages, when the entire nation was to return to the Temple. After the exile, Israel added Purim and Hanukkah, as well as a memorial for the fall of Jerusalem. The feasts and festivals of the Jewish people were times when Israel could remember the magnificent ways that the Lord redeemed His people.
There is an interesting verse in the Old Testament book of Leviticus. We are told, “These are the Lord’s appointed festivals, the sacred assemblies you are to proclaim at their appointed times (Leviticus 23:4 NIV). There are three phrases to consider.
The first is the phrase, “These are my appointed festivals.” When we think about celebrations, including our Christmas time, we usually think that these are our times to remember God — specifically the coming of His Son. But God says these celebrations are appointed by Him. His blessing is upon our time and our remembrance.
The second consideration is the word “proclaim.” When we hold celebrations, we are proclaiming our beliefs to those who may not understand or believe. We announce what God has done, and how He touches our lives. We are also proclaiming our allegiance and service to the Lord.
Finally think about the words, “sacred assembly.” When we gather to celebrate, the time we spend together is sacred. We are worshiping God with our singing, when we enjoy food, and when we give gifts. The gathering is bigger than just our time in the room.
Through feasts, the people of God celebrated their history, their faith and the blessings that God had provided for them.
So can a believer celebrate the season of Christmas in the way that Christmas has evolved today? Let’s look at a few principles from Moses’ instructions in Leviticus.
First, the celebration is appointed by the Lord. The season and its special nature is not ours, but the Lord’s. Tinsel and trees and presents and legends are nothing more than ornaments adorning the real reason we celebrate. If we let our festivities become “the other way around,” we have fallen to the temptation to idolatry. The Christmas party at the office does not have to begin with prayer, but you should probably pray before you go. Keep things in their proper perspective.
Second, the way we celebrate makes a statement, a proclamation to the unbelieving world. How do you prepare for Christmas? How much of your celebration is spent at church and with Christians? What and to whom do you give gifts? How do you celebrate on Christmas Day? At the heart of our celebration is the remembrance of God’s ultimate gift of His Son to the world. The gift was given to those of us who were alienated from Him, strangers to His way. The gift was given to those who could not offer anything back to God in return. Do people around you see that you understand what the celebration is all about?
Finally, our celebration is sacred. In a real sense, we worship God throughout the season — by the movies we attend, by the parties we enjoy, by the places we go and by the people with whom we celebrate.
Since music is so important to us, then music must also touch my spiritual being. Does the music I listen to define my spirit? Over the next few weeks, let’s listen again to the Music of Christmas and have it help guide our thoughts and minds through the holiday season.
