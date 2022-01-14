Do you ever play favorites? A comedian from years ago always complained to his brother, “Mom always liked you best.” Playing favorites isn’t always bad.
We have favorite foods, colors, songs, relatives and places to vacation. Somewhere between raindrops on roses and whiskers on kittens lies our favorite Bible verse.
Over the next several weeks, I would like to share some of my — our — favorite Bible verses. I will share my favorite verses with you during the rest of the month of January. During the month I would like to encourage you to share your favorite verses with me.
Leave me a note at the email at the bottom of the column. During the month of February, I will write about your favorite verses. I am challenging you to respond as the column will depend on you. Are you up for the challenge?
What makes a verse your favorite? How do you pick from so many? If the question were, “What is your favorite verse to memorize?” the answer would be easy. Two words. Shortest Verse. “Jesus wept” from John 11:35. How do you select a favorite verse from the Bible?
One criterion for picking a favorite verse is the longevity of its importance in your life. Because of their importance, there are some verses that we turn to time and time again.
The verse comforts us when we have suffered loss. We receive challenge and encouragement when we are facing moments of challenge. The verse has seen us through a variety of circumstances in life.
Another factor in deciding a favorite verse may be the depth of the circumstance in your life connected with the verse. The importance of verses we turn to when a loved one dies or when we receive startling news from the doctor is magnified.
The compelling factor for me focuses on the difference the verse makes in my life. When a verse changes me, I am drawn to its value. A verse that alters my attitude, my behavior or my understanding of God becomes a favorite verse that I turn to again and again.
The verse of Scripture to share today comes from the Old Testament book of Lamentations. The book is anonymous, though most internal and external evidence points to Jeremiah as its author. Jewish and Christian traditions present Jeremiah as the author. The Septuagint — the Greek translation of the Old Testament — adds a note at the beginning of the book.
The original name of the book in Hebrew is an interesting word. It is not always translated. The word signifies a sigh. Some translators offer the words “Alas!” or “How?” to its meaning. The idea gives the sense of weeping or lamenting over an event so sad that it takes away words.
Jeremiah certainly had reason to be sad. The author of the book seems to have witnessed the results of the destruction of the city of Jerusalem. Jeremiah was probably present for the invasion itself. Is there any wonder why he writes, “How deserted lies the city, once so full of people! She who was queen among the provinces has now become a slave” (Lamentations 1:1).
The invasion of Jerusalem by the Babylonians in 586BC brought pain, suffering and destruction to its people and its institutions. The passionate response that Jeremiah offers probably means he is writing within a few months of the devastation. Jerusalem sat at its lowest ebb.
Why in the world would a gloomy setting produce a favorite verse for me? Like the book of Job, Lamentations shows a faithful man of God in turmoil because of evil and suffering in the world. Both authors candidly ask, “Why God? Why have you allowed this to happen?” Is there a more important question? We have both asked it, haven’t we?
Sometimes the evil is unexplained and unexpected. A tornado whirls through the town’s streets, casting houses aside like rumpled paper and taking memories and lives with it. A deranged spectator sprays bullets into a crowd, turning moments of entertainment into body bags at a morgue. Why? All we can do is sigh.
But sometimes we wonder if we bring the evil upon ourselves. Bad decisions, neglected signs of judgment, even purposeful sin brings its own consequences. Sometimes we lament not because of the destruction, but the guilt that we are partly to blame.
In the midst of mourning, Jeremiah writes words that capture my heart because the words express the feelings of my heart. “Because of the Lord’s great love, we are not consumed, for his compassions never fail. They are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. I say to myself, ‘The Lord is my portion; therefore I will wait for him’” (Lamentations 3:22-24 NIV).
The verse has inspired writings, poetry and music. Just off what is now Interstate 65, a few miles north of the Tennessee border, Thomas Chisholm worked the farm near Franklin, Kentucky. He served as the editor of the local newspaper, before moving to Louisville to contribute to the Courier-Journal, a denominational magazine and to study for the ministry. Poor health forced Chisholm out of the ministry to sell life insurance and work a farm in Winona Lake, Indiana.
When he was 57, he wrote lyrics to a hymn about God’s faithfulness over his lifetime. The verses that inspired him were from the passage we are considering today. Morning by morning, new mercies I see. All I have needed Thy hand has provided. Great is Thy faithfulness, Lord unto me.
Even when the why’s and the how’s cannot be answered, Your love and your faithfulness is evident every day. This favorite verse reminds and encourages the daily walk.
What is your favorite verse of Scripture? Send it to me at the email below and we will talk about them next month.
