The email was both startling and frightening. A security hack compromised the information on numerous accounts. Fraudulent charges may occur on the account during the coming months. Close scrutiny and reconciliation are needed to ensure data integrity.
There are constant challenges achieving reconciliation between two or more sets of data. Bank reconciliation is the process of verifying your record of purchases and deposits with the statement issued by the bank. Businesses reconcile their accounts payable records with the records provided by a vendor. Many account types, like credit cards, phone accounts, or internet use require reconciliation.
Courts of law use a process of reconciliation, as a guilty party is compared to the punishment given for the crime served. Reconciliation is declared when the punishment has been negotiated or served.
In a sense, a reconciliation occurs when a new government takes over in a country. Reconciliation brings together the new regime with the lives of the people. The process can be peaceful, as when power changes from an election, or it can involve force and discipline when a military coup occurs.
Do you see why the Bible chooses to use the word “reconciled” to describe what can occur between God and humans? Sin places “our account” and “God’s account” on balance sheets so far apart the two sides can never add up. Sin has left a debt that can only be resolved through the payment of my life. Sin demands judgment with an eternal punishment.
We are taking several weeks to consider together lessons from the book of Ephesians. Our thoughts this week take us to the second chapter of Paul’s letter. A main theme in the book affirms the unity we enjoy through Christ. Each chapter explores this theme in a variety of ways. The second chapter describes reconciliation.
Paul begins the chapter with very blunt terms. “You were dead in your transgressions and sins.” Realize Paul is not trying to make a symbolic statement to a small group of people who lived two thousand years ago. He attempts to summarize the human condition. Sin leaves humans dead —legally, ethically, morally and spiritually.
Is humanity getting better or worse? The question embeds itself in the foundation of our philosophy and worldview. Our understanding of how the evolutionary processes touch society prompt us to want to see an improving humanity. The desire to believe positively in human nature guides our thinking. Technology allows progress in areas never before possible.
But reading the headlines of the newspaper pushes the perception in a different direction, doesn’t it? As of this writing, breaking news confirmed American casualties resulting from explosions. More homicides occurred in Louisville this past week. Politicians resign regularly because of moral failures and impropriety.
Paul says one thing that unites us all is that we all deserve God’s wrath. Even the best of us sin. But in a gracious way that defies accounting, finances and the processes of law, God offers to unite us again by uniting us with promise and hope with citizenship in heaven.
God made reconciliation possible by sending His Son Jesus to earth. “His purpose was to create … one new humanity, thus making peace” (Ephesians 2:15). Jesus came and preached peace to us, no matter how close or how far away we were from God.
Peace is a fleeting commodity. The dust is barely settled from World War I when Europe erupts with a molten lava that forms World War II. Explosions outside the Kabul airport are the latest paragraph in a century long book of struggle and war. A fleeing mother gave birth to a baby Afghan girl on an evacuation flight. The child was named “Reach,” after the aircraft’s call sign.
Countries display the lack of peace, but our hearts understand it on a much more personal level. Today’s serenity succumbs to tomorrow’s tragedy. Our hearts understand the chaos and the turmoil of uncertainty.
This peace offered graciously by God is not a treaty signed on parchment. Paul writes that Jesus himself is our peace (Ephesians 2:14) bringing us together to God. Destroying the barriers that separated us from the Father, Christ also upended the walls of hostility that exists between peoples. In Paul’s day, the ethnic divide between Jews and Gentiles was erased by allowing both access to God.
A website known as “The Center for Preaching and Pastoral Leadership” lists five reasons to study Ephesians during days of division and tension. The COVID pandemic of 2020 has overwhelmed us with tension and division. Half of Americans have had two vaccinations, while the other half shy away. Racial tensions, political tensions and economic tensions continue to polarize the people.
Ephesians points us to a hope that is beyond the problems frustrating our world. The book challenges us to remember the root cause of all our problems is sin. But throughout, Ephesians encourages us to be reconciled to God, for that reconciliation will heal the rifts we share with others.
Our hearts grieve over the division in the country and in the world. We longed for a new president to bring us together, but that longing rarely lasts as long as the inauguration speech. Ephesians reminds us that division among God’s people is opposite to the message of the gospel.
As we will discover in the coming weeks, Ephesians reminds us that reformation and restoration begin in the home, our closest relationships. The gospel should dramatically affect how we treat people. Our lives are transformed, beginning with our own hearts and then embracing those closest to us in our homes and at work.
Read ahead into the third chapter of Ephesians, as we look next week at wonderful treasures that are found in this peace with God.
