We are spending some time considering the things that we can do to lessen the effects of fear and anxiety in our lives. The Bible speaks about fear often and prescribes several ways that we can manage it.
Last week, the discussion centered on the importance of knowing the enemy. Asking “What are we afraid of?” and “What are we concerned that will happen?” helps focus and analyze our expectations and response to fears.
In addition to knowing the enemy, the Bible suggests our response to attacks of the enemy should be to “Lament the Circumstances.” Some people mistakenly assume that because the Bible wants believers to not fear, in essence it wants us to ignore the circumstances around us. Like the proverbial ostrich with its head in the sand, the perception of many is that Christians bury their heads and pretend that nothing is wrong.
Denial is a coping strategy used by many to deal with stressful situations. It can be helpful as it gives you time to consider and adjust. It can also be unhealthy as it interferes with real treatment and your ability to handle the challenges of life. The believer walks a fine tightrope between faith and a faithful walk. Knowing that God will take care of the problems is an ultimate solution, but it does not always consider the immediate circumstances.
Sometimes a short burst of denial can be helpful. Psychologists speak of allowing denial to give the mind an opportunity to absorb news and process a plan of action. Rather than calling it denial, think of it as food being prepared on a stove. Items in pans on the front burners are at a high heat and need constant attention. Some parts of the meal sit on a back burner, simmering until the right moment to “turn up the heat” and act.
You aren’t denying that a problem exists, but you allow yourself time to pause and to more rationally take action. Giving yourself time to consider allows you to plan out the necessary steps, as well as consider the need for support and experienced help.
Are there secrets to moving past denial into processing a plan of action? One of the least-known portions of the Bible is the book of Lamentations. Unless you have purposely studied through the Bible book by book, you have probably spent very little time pondering its pages. Strong evidence points to the prophet Jeremiah as the author.
The name of the book in Hebrew can be translated “Alas!” accompanied with a sigh, or the word, “How?” The sense portrays weeping over a sad event that doesn’t make sense in light of the reality of God. If you have heard someone ask, “How could a good God allow such a tragedy?” you understand something of the meaning and purpose of the book.
Lamentations pictures a faithful man of God puzzling over the results of evil and suffering in the world. There appear to be many parallels to this picture and the grip of fear in our lives. If God tells me not to be afraid, why are there so many things that cause my immediate anxiety? Here are a handful of applications from Jeremiah’s powerful book:
Honestly look at what you fear from every angle. Jeremiah expressed his lamentations over the state of the city of Jerusalem. What he witnessed was not a pretty sight, and he did not attempt to sugarcoat it. While he did not plead for God to take the problems away, he expressed confusion and dismay for the state of affairs.
Children in the city begged for food from their mothers (Lamentations 2:12), young men and women were slaughtered by the sword (Lamentations 2:21), and mothers who had once been compassionate were turning toward despicable acts (Lamentations 4:10). Jeremiah said even the city streets mourned over the condition of the city (Lamentations 1:4).
Think about the negative consequences of not taking action. Jeremiah writes in the first chapter that Jerusalem continued her sins, even though she was warned time and time again to repent and change her ways. “Her (Jerusalem’s) uncleanness was in her skirts; she took no thought of her future; therefore her fall is terrible; she has no comforter” (Lamentations 1:9 ESV).
Allow yourself to openly express your emotions and fears. Jeremiah writes, “My soul is bereft of peace; I have forgotten what happiness is; so I say, ‘My endurance has perished; so has my hope from the Lord’” (Lamentations 3:17-18 ESV).
Write down your experiences and your feelings. Look for positive lessons to glean. Christopher Wright comments, “Part of the horror of human suffering is to be unheard, forgotten and nameless.” Lamentations pleads with us to remember realities — Jeremiah dialogues with the city over its fate — and to learn how to better shape our tomorrows. Somehow, in the midst of it all, Jeremiah finds hope (Lamentations 3:21-24).
Rely on God’s people to become a support group. Jeremiah encourages the people, “Let us test and examine our ways, and return to the Lord! Let us lift up our hearts and hands to God in heaven” (Lamentations 3:40-41 ESV). Paul tells the Galatians to “Bear one another’s burdens, and so fulfill the law of Christ” (Galatians 6:2 ESV).
Lamenting the circumstances rather than ignoring them is a positive step in understanding and managing fear in our lives. The prophet Isaiah wrote, “Say to those with fearful hearts, ‘Be strong, do not fear; your God will come.’ And He will come with a vengeance” (Isaiah 35:4). Even so, come quickly.
