Over the past several weeks, our focus has been upon things that we can do to “confirm our calling.” This emphasis has helped center our thought as we move from Ash Wednesday and the first day of Lent until the culmination of Easter Sunday. Traditions, rituals and disciplines confirm the validity of faith’s calling by altering our behavior in life.
We have looked to the development of the fruit of the Spirit within our character, our attitude toward temptation, as well as a faith that spurs us toward action. We have realized that because of our calling, when we act we must do the right thing. Last week we looked at the power of our words to pronounce blessing upon others.
Today our attention is drawn not to an action, but to an understanding. The Bible is filled with important doctrines. Some theologians whittle the number of essential doctrines to 10. The Gospel Project identifies 99 such vital doctrines, while others see almost every number in between.
The critical doctrine which helps confirm the calling of our faith understands firmly the biblical teaching about the nature of God. What image do you have of God? What kind of God do you serve?
Over the years, many have tried to understand the character and actions of God by comparing Him to humans. To some degree the Bible does the same thing by talking about “the hand of God” or “the eyes of God are upon you.” Miraculous acts from God are explained by comparing the event to a human event or natural occurrence. The result can leave something less than majestic.
Written in 1952, “Your God is Too Small” is the title of a book by J.B. Phillips. The problem that many face is that their God is not big enough to handle modern problems and needs. This past year has brought varying degrees of the problem to light. When we limit our expectations of God, we are faced to grapple with problems of suffering, pain and division, issues that can only be solved by means beyond human wisdom.
The view maintained about the nature of God affects daily living. Most specifically, it touches our hope, our prayers and our obedience. Without an omnipotent God, hope fades and falters with unanswerable questions. Motivation to live a moral, compassionate lifestyle wanes. Prayers are only uttered out of desperation, without the expectation of real answers.
Isaiah knew that it is natural to wonder about the power of God. He writes with such perception as he ponders, “Don’t you know? Haven’t you heard? The Lord is the everlasting God; he created all the world. He never grows tired or weary. No one understands his thoughts” (Isaiah 40:28 GNT).
Paul ends a prayer that he writes to the Christians in Ephesus by bursting into praise and declaring, “Now all glory to God, who is able, through his mighty power at work within us, to accomplish infinitely more than we might ask or think” (Ephesians 3:20 NLT).
The mindset that accepts that God can do “more” expects God to answer prayers, even ones that are challenging or difficult. This believer rests hope on a God who is capable and desiring to “work everything together for good” (Romans 8:28) for those who are called to His purposes.
When something or someone does more or is more than we expected, it delights us. A common interview question to prospective employees often requests, “Tell me about a time when you went beyond expectations to solve a problem.” Employers are curious: do you have the capability and mindset to give “more?”
“More” speaks to our discussions preparing for Easter. The Hebrew writer explains Jesus’ sacrifice is better than the Jewish rituals of sacrifice. “Under the old system, the blood of goats and bulls and the ashes of a heifer could cleanse people’s bodies from ceremonial impurity. Just think how much more the blood of Christ will purify our consciences from sinful deeds so that we can worship the living God” (Hebrews 9:13-14 NLT).
This idea of “more” is also present in a solid understanding of the ministry of Jesus. Jesus promises “I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly” (John 10:10 NKJV). The life He offers is more than the promise of an eternal existence, it is comfort and strength to prosper in the midst of our difficulties.
Things were going well for the Spafford family. Horatio was a member of a prosperous Chicago law firm. Shrewd investments in properties along Lake Michigan left he and his wife Anna living a comfortable life on the city’s north side. Their lives were full enjoying the blessings of five children.
Tragedies began to fall upon the Spaffords like hail during a thunderstorm. Their 4-year-old son died of scarlet fever. Months later the great Chicago fire of 1871 caused irreparable damage to his properties. The downturn in Chicago’s economy in 1873 continued to drain his finances. The law firm suffered dramatically.
Needing a break, the family decided to travel to Europe. Unforeseen court dates regarding zoning of his properties prompted Horatio to send Anna and his four girls ahead. He planned to join them two days later.
On the night of Nov. 22, the ship they were on was struck by an English boat in the Atlantic and sank quickly. Anna stayed afloat by clinging to debris. She was one of only 47 people who survived the tragedy. His four daughter drowned. When she reached a port in Wales, Anna telegrammed her husband two words, “Saved alone.”
The grieving father took an immediate ship to travel to console his wife. As the ship passed the area where the daughters had drowned, Horatio was moved beyond speech. He penned the words that were bouncing in his head, “When sorrows like sea billows roll … it is well with my soul.”
A calling confirmed by a life that expects more.
