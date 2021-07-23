My wife embarked this week for the biggest trip of her year. She spent days considering what she needed to pack. She began by considering what she would be doing each day. Then she prepared for the journey by setting all the items on the bed. She was able to visualize everything that she was taking and what type of luggage she would need to use.
But preparation was a much bigger deal than items spread out to pack. There were plans that needed to be made. Phone calls abounded each day. Voices encouraging behavior. Excitement fills the air. Anticipation makes the process so much sweeter.
The place she was heading is certainly not the biggest city she has ever visited. It is also not the farthest away from home she has ever ventured. But this journey is the most important trip this year — and almost any year. A couple of days ago, Beth boarded a plane for her journey to Fort Lauderdale, Florida.
She likes the beach and the ocean. But that wasn’t why the journey was important. There are destinations of culture and history in the area, as well as some wonderful restaurants, but again, those are insignificant in comparison. Beth’s journey to Florida is vital because a daughter and two grandchildren live there.
The people and what they represent to us are far more important than the destination.
Over the last few weeks, we have considered some of the stops Paul made on his second missionary journey. The stories are found in a handful of chapters in the middle of the book of Acts. Today’s stop finds Athens, Greece in view. This may well have been the most important visit to the famed Apostle.
Although it was by no means the largest city in Greece, the city of Athens played a significant role in the history and culture of the country. Athens was the capital of the district of Attica. Remains have been found that indicate the city was inhabited before the 6th Century BC. The city enjoyed the status of a “free city” under the jurisdiction of Rome, which meant they governed themselves independently and paid no taxes to Rome.
The name Athens comes from the Greek mythology goddess Athena. Athens is the plural form of the word. It is used because the city was actually made up of many smaller villages, which had a collective sense of unity. In the ancient world, Athens was renowned for its philosophers, schools and education system.
An educated man like Paul viewed Athens as the pinnacle of argumentation and learning. Even though Athens was over 600 miles from Tarsus, Paul probably had spent some time there. No doubt he listened to lectures by scholars who had been trained within its gates. Presenting the gospel in Athens would place Paul within the most prime spotlight that education had to offer.
As Paul wanders the streets of Athens, he undoubtedly meanders to the Acropolis and to the Parthenon. As he is waiting for his friends to catch up with him, Paul is “greatly distressed to see that the city was full of idols” (Acts 17:16). Luke probably writes these words as an understatement. One ancient writer estimates there were 30,000 gods represented in Athens. Peterronius, an ancient historian, said that it was easier to find a god in Athens than a man.
The people of the Bible lived in a time where temples were constructed to provide a home for their gods. Temples were built for pagan gods and goddesses, as well as for the gods of Greek mythology. The people of Israel did the same — first with a moveable tabernacle or tent, then with the permanent structure of Solomon’s Temple. Nehemiah and Zerubbabel rebuilt the Temple after the Babylonian Exile. Eventually Herod the Great would build and renovate the Temple in which God would dwell.
Luke tells us that Paul’s spirit was moved when he paused to think about all of this idol worship. He was provoked. The words mean to irritate in such a way to provoke action. This bothered Paul enough that he was stirred to do something about it. He wanted to talk to these educated people, people like him, about the one true God.
The story of Paul preaching the gospel in Athens is really important to us today for two reasons. The people of Athens were “Paul’s people.” They loved education and learning. These people shared a logical, reasoned approach to life and its opportunities. He understood their background and culture. Paul was sympathetic to their reasoning.
Who are your people today? Family certainly plays a major role in defining our people. Business and living areas contribute to the culture. But there are other people as well. You share time in the markets with a group of people.
Who are the people that provide you your greatest spotlight?
Like Paul, we should be “stirred inside” when we consider those in our circle who do not know God. More importantly, the stirring should prompt us to talk about the overwhelming idolatry that fills “our Athens.”
Who knows our people better than we do? Why have they turned their backs upon God and faith? What needs to be said to make them think and considered spiritual alternatives to secular chaos?
Notice how Paul approached the people of Athens. Greek orators were expected to start with complimentary comments about the city in which they were speaking. But do you remember Paul’s initial reaction to the city? He was provoked — irritated — by their idolatry. But instead of attacking them, he intrigued them with either irony or commendation. He was masterful in his choice of words: You are a very religious people.
He then began to talk about the God they worshipped in ignorance. He then allowed the people time to think and debate. Paul’s actions provide an amazing example to follow today.
