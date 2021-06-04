Have you ever been lost — or at least thought you were lost? Feeling lost conjures emotions of frustration and fear, spawning a sense of helplessness. Actually being lost places those sentiments on steroids.
The guys were on a road trip to watch college basketball’s final four in Atlanta. The tickets were purchased with the hope the Hoosiers would be playing, but a first-round exit left us cheering for Louisville. Somewhere close to Chattanooga, my friend’s son cried, “I’m hungry. How about chicken wings?”
“Siri, take us to Buffalo Wild Wings.” The request seemed simple enough and her quick response spurred excitement and, quite frankly, hunger. There was something very assuring about her voice. “Turn left.” “In one-half mile, turn right.” “You have arrived.”
I am not the sharpest crayon in the box, but the one-car driveway we pulled into did not seem adequate for a BWW restaurant. Neither did the charcoal grill next to the house. We were in a city we did not know, in a neighborhood we had never visited, drawing wondering eyes from the windows of a home we wished we had never seen. “Siri, get us back to the interstate.”
Henry David Thoreau wrote “Not until we are lost do we begin to understand ourselves.” The pandemic has placed us on the back roads of living, hasn’t it? Trying to navigate through has been a challenge. We put off any attempts to maneuver until absolutely necessary, then feel hopeless as we pull back up to the same intersection time and time again.
Over the past few weeks, we have been considering how and why people build hope. We have discussed hope in times of change, and hope in the midst of an antagonistic culture. Today let’s think about building hope when we feel lost.
Finding and using an internal compass creates a difficult challenge. Sometimes it takes forever to remember where the compass has been stored. If we find it, the chances are slim that it will be pointing North. The magnetic pulls of the pandemic and culture have set the arrow spinning. Here are a few ideas to pursue to find both your way and your hope.
First, stop so you can feel your emotions and gain a perspective. Stopping seems counter-productive. My dad’s theory when lost was just to keep driving. Stopping — even to ask directions — was an anathema. But there is critical information in the feelings. When we push them away, we limit our ability to navigate and find our way through the same intersection of those feelings. Talk about driving in circles.
Second, identify what is frustrating you so much. Notice how you traditionally handle the feelings of being lost. Speak them verbally. Write them down. Don’t edit or criticize. The important information you will find is telling. This is your learned behavior for when you feel lost. Your nervous system has probably been responding this way since the first time you felt lost.
So you probably behave the exact same way every time you feel hopeless and lost. It may well have become a codependent or an addictive behavior. Alcohol. Entertainment. Overeating. Overspending. Late night times on the computer.
Solomon calls all of those avenues meaningless. “All things are wearisome, more than one can say. The eye never has enough of seeing, nor the ear its fill of hearing. What has been will be again, what has been done will be done again; there is nothing new under the sun” (Ecclesiastes 1:8-9 NLT).
Finally, look for landmarks that point you to a better way.
Do you remember using a detailed map by a company like Rand McNally or C.S. Hammond? You may have looked at your location and where you were headed, but you also took in the entire picture. You noticed where the destination was in relationship to other things. Your brain processed an aerial view of your circumstance. You also immediately began calculating ways that you would not take in order to complete your journey.
You have felt lost before. What were the landmarks that returned your perspective and direction? How did you manage through the difficult times? A few trusted friends? Family? Faith? Look around you now. Siri seems to be suggesting paths through the pandemic carved by technology, business, government, education and pleasure. Are you going to end up in the wrong driveway?
Do you find yourself coming back to faith as one of those landmarks? The Psalmist says “Your word is a lamp to guide my feet and a light for my path. I’ve promised it once, and I’ll promise it again: I will obey your righteous regulations. I have suffered much, O Lord; restore my life again as you promised” (Psalm 119:105-107 NLT).
Did you know that early believers in Jesus were called followers of the Way (Acts 9:2; Acts 22:4; Acts 24:14)? Being a follower of the Way does not mean you follow a path. It means you follow a person. Thomas A Kempis wrote “If we wish to be truly enlightened and free from all blindness of heart, let our chief effort, therefore, be to study the life of Jesus Christ.”
There is a reason Jesus reminds us the He is the way. The image produces several appropriate definitions, challenging us to stay on the straight and narrow. We are encouraged to find the way through problems, the way to the Father, the way out of circumstances. And most importantly …
The way home.
