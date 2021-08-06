Our time this summer has been occupied by visiting many of the cities along Paul’s second missionary journey.
The activities are recorded by the physician and historian Luke in the New Testament book of Acts. The second journey probably took place in the years AD49 through 52 and is recorded at the end of Acts 15 and continues through Acts 18.
During these few years, Paul travels through the Galatian region and on into Macedonia and Greece. He visited and established churches in towns like Lystra, Thessalonica, Philippi, Athens and Corinth.
As the apostle closes the journey and heads toward Jerusalem, he pauses to prepare the trip home in Ephesus. The people there beg him to stay on, but his plans have already been established. He promises to return if it is within God’s will.
Although he was in a hurry to arrive in Jerusalem, Paul stayed in Ephesus at the close of the journey long enough to debate leaders in the local Jewish synagogue. Upon his departure, he left Priscilla and Aquila to help establish the faith of the people there.
Paul did return to Ephesus upon a third journey and spent extended time there. The church in Ephesus would be the home for many years of Paul’s companion, Timothy. In addition, at the close of his life, the apostle John is often associated with the church in Ephesus.
Following today’s column wrapping up Paul’s second travel adventure, we will spend some time thinking about Ephesus. Through the month of August, the columns will focus on some of the themes that Paul introduces in his letter to these same Ephesians, written about 10 years later.
Ephesus was unquestionably the most important city of the Roman province of Asia, located on the western shore of Asia Minor (modern Turkey).
Ephesus was built on a natural harbor whose waves, according to the Roman writer Pliny the Elder, “used to wash up to the temple of Diana.”
Ephesus was described by Strabo, an early Greek geographer, as the largest commercial center west of the Taurus Mountains. It was also well known as the “guardian” of the temple of Artemis, or as the Romans called her, Diana (Acts 19:34).
Extensive excavations began around Ephesus in the year 1895 and have continued sporadically until today. The work of archaeologists have uncovered the theater mentioned in Acts 19:29. Situated near the main market area of the town, the theater appears to have seated about 24,000 people in three tiers. The theater had two doors that opened to the most impressive street in the city. The street was about 35 feet wide and was flanked by tall columns.
The street led directly to the harbor and passed through a magnificent gateway at its end. As the street passed through the town, the road became more narrow. As it led out of town it passed fountains, civic buildings, houses, shops, a library, baths and a smaller theater.
Ephesus was a wealthy city in the first century. Many of the homes were multi-storied, a sign of affluence. Some of the homes had mosaic floors and marble walls. Two of the homes uncovered had heated bathrooms. Many had what we would consider today to be “running water.” Historians estimate the population of the city of Paul’s day to be about 200,000.
While the city of Athens was known for its education and Philippi was known for its school of medicine, Ephesus was known for its temple for the goddess Diana (the name was Artemis in the Greek). People came from all over the Mediterranean area to visit or worship at its gates.
Diana was considered a triple deity in both the Greek and the Roman versions. She was first the hunting goddess, associated with wild animals, the woods and the hunt. She later was known as the moon goddess, replacing Luna. Finally she was seen as the goddess of fertility and children. These three broad areas endeared the goddess to nearly everyone.
Diana was worshipped each year during a festival called Nemoralia, meaning the Festival of the Torches. The celebration began on August 13th. After washing their hair and dressing it with flowers, Diana’s followers marched down the city’s street at night toward Lake Nemi, which they considered a sacred lake. As they marched, they carried torches. The lights eventually fell upon the surface of the lake, symbolically providing illumination and direction for the people.
The celebration began a day of rest for women and slaves. Hunting was forbidden on the festive occasion. Prayers were sent to Diana asking for protection from the autumn storms and for her to bless and multiply the coming harvest.
The time spent in Ephesus came to an abrupt end for Paul. Demetrius, an Ephesian silversmith who made silver idols of Diana, as well as small silver shrines that could be placed in homes, brought in a lot of retail business and work for area craftsmen. Demetrius called together the retailers and artists, along with workers in related trades.
His message was eloquent but simple: Paul is costing us money and endangering the good name of the goddess Diana. The people became enraged and rushed into the main street and toward the theater. Shouts about the great goddess Diana were everywhere, and the people undoubtedly carried torches, a symbol of her strength and their dedication.
Personal beliefs — whether religious or political — are usually exclusive. We believe that our ideas are correct, otherwise we would not hold to them. Proclaiming them implies that other ways are wrong. One must work extra to not appear to be intolerant.
The application from Ephesus is just as important today as it was two thousand years ago. How do you teach truth without stirring opposition from the listener? Paul would later tell the Christians in Ephesus to “speak the truth in love” (Ephesians 4:15). Show people first they are loved and cared for. Bombastic and controlling arguments are usually not heeded.
