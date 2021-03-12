They say “a picture is worth a thousand words,” but most of us are moved deeply by words. Words have the ability to help and heal, or to hurt and harm.
Ludwig Wittgenstein said, “A new word is like a fresh seed sown on the ground of discussion.” Words cultivate change.
The Bible speaks often about the power and impact of words. The book of Proverbs is filled with sayings that mold and shape our use of words. “Death and life are in the power of the tongue: and they that love it shall eat the fruit thereof” (Proverbs 18:21). “Pleasant words are as a honeycomb, sweet to the soul, and health to the bones” (Proverbs 16:24). “Heaviness in the heart of a man makes it stoop, but a good work makes it glad” (Proverbs 12:25).
Our attention during this series of articles have been on specific ways that we can confirm our calling from God. We have looked to the development of the fruit of the Spirit within our character, our attitude toward temptation, as well as a faith that spurs us toward action. We have realized that because of our calling, when we act we must do the right thing.
Today we are looking at our words, and specifically words used in a way the Bible calls “a blessing.” A blessing are words spoken for good that carry spiritual power and significance, while calling upon the authority and power of God to set into motion positive outcomes. The Greek word translated “blessing” not only means “to speak well of,” but to “place a benediction upon so the person prospers.”
There are several examples of blessings in the Bible. The Sermon on the Mount begins with “The Beatitudes” – identifications of the character of those whom God blesses. Perhaps the best-known record is the priestly blessing recorded in Numbers. The Amplified Version of the Bible translates it with explanations and meanings along the way.
The Lord bless you, and keep you [protect you, sustain you, and guard you]; The Lord make His face shine upon you [with favor], And be gracious to you [surrounding you with lovingkindness]; The Lord lift up His countenance (face) upon you [with divine approval], And give you peace [a tranquil heart and life] (Numbers 6:24-26 AMP).
Gary Smalley and John Trent, Christian counselors and authors, penned a book called “The Blessing,” several years ago. The book presented four specific ways that “blessings” are expressed to others.
Meaningful Touch. A personal touch almost unlocks a door leading to warmth, compassion and feelings of well-being. Pastors will offer a blessing by placing a hand gently on a person’s shoulder during a meaningful time of prayer or dedication. James connects prayer and anointing in the name of Jesus in a way of showing blessing.
A Spoken Word. We have begun to explore the power of words. Spoken words can weave the presence and thoughts of God into a person or a situation. One of the reasons this is so powerful is that we rarely hear these kind of words from the people who really matter the most to us.
Attaching High Value to the One Being Blessed. The words give honor and specific examples to the person being blessed. The world continually tells us we aren’t enough; blessings affirm we are and we are loved.
Picturing a Special, Specific Future. Finally, a blessing always propels a person into their future, into their destiny. Blessings envision a future filled with hope and fulfillment.
There are two ways that a blessing confirms our calling. First, understanding the power and impact of God’s blessing on our own lives reinforces the calling. My spirit should be driven by an appreciation of God’s presence in life. Every good gift is from Him. Nothing exists without His knowledge and His care on my life.
Keeping focus on God’s involvement in life is easy when things are going smoothly. The task becomes arduous when life struggles — oh, say, during a global pandemic. The worship team with Elevation Church penned a song to premier at the worship service on March 1, 2020. “The Blessing” takes phrases from the generational prayer of Moses in which the Hebrews ask for God’s divine favor. Week’s later, the COVID outbreak had turned culture on its heels and closed many churches.
The song fills people with encouragement and has become popular on media platforms and as it is sung within churches. My calling is affirmed when I understand that God blesses beyond what I can see.
But the blessing also confirms my calling when I am able to convey it to others. In a sense, a blessing is stating “May the Lord grant you the fullness of His favor upon you.” We want the purposes and expectations of God to become complete in the life of someone else. A blessing is not a summary of what has happened — it is a preview of what is to come.
Speaking a blessing upon others is vital today for at least two reasons. First, the times in which we live are strenuous and over-bearing. Study after study is beginning to uncover the long-term damages to an individual’s mental health because of the pandemic. Suicide rates have soared in almost every demographic. The world needs to look beyond itself. It needs a blessing of hope.
Second, the blessing is especially needed because our connections with people have been limited. Families have been separated during times of celebration and times of mourning. Churches have not been able to fellowship. We have not even been able to gather in large groups for entertainment or eating. Your directed words of hope can both connect and encourage.
As you speak words, directly, written or through prayer, you are calling upon the power of God to work and bless the life of an individual. His grace affirms your calling and strengthens the life of another.
