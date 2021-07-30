The opening sentence in an article on the website of The Gospel Coalition was thought-provoking. “The church is in crisis, as it always is.”
From the days of the first century until now, the church wrestles with how to apply the truth of the gospel to the turmoil of culture. Heresies rock her foundation from within. Persecutions pummel her doors from without. How does the church exist in a culture that stands in contradiction to it?
Religious beliefs shape social values, or society bends religious beliefs. Depending upon your perspective, religion is the source of values like compassion and social justice, or it fuels the fire that spreads intolerance and injustice against those who disagree. True reality is, in fact, much more complex than either position.
As a research center at the University of Southern California, the Center for Religion and Civic Culture studies how religion shapes and changes people and culture. The center studies religion through the eyes of researchers, journalists and religious leaders. Their goal is to bring academic research into the knowledge of the community and culture to create a positive impact on the community.
The center researches a dozen broad subjects wondering about the relationship between religion and the issue. The subjects include criminal justice, economic inequality, family relationships, gender, health care, hunger, immigration, LGBT issues, media, race and violence. At face value, it appears they are studying the book of First Corinthians.
Our time has been spent the last few weeks by concentrating on some of the stops that Paul made on his second missionary journey. The stories can be found in several chapters in the middle of the book of Acts. The Greek city of Corinth was one of the apostle’s stopping points.
If Athens were a city for the scholars of academia, Corinth was a center for the people. In the first century world of the Mediterranean, no city apart from Rome matched its populous or diversity. Corinth was a center of commerce. The city had three thriving harbors, commanding the traffic and trade of the seas.
If you browse through a Bible study or commentary on the book of 1 Corinthians, the conclusion of most is that Corinth was a problem church. Well-respected pastor Chuck Swindoll writes, “The Corinthian church was corroded with sin.”
But the church at Corinth enjoyed the same beginnings and foundation as other churches started by Paul. Why did Corinth have problems that didn’t surface in Ephesus or Philippi? In some ways Corinth even had several advantages over other cities. Paul stayed in Corinth for an extended period of time. Aquila and Priscilla were left in Corinth to help the church grow and mature.
Perhaps the church at Corinth wasn’t so much a problem church as it was a church in crisis. It seems that a more appropriate observation about the church would be that it wrestled with what it meant to be the church in a very non-religious culture. How does a Christian stay “Christian” and not be influenced by the world around them? How does the church integrate and onboard new believers? How can you be in the world but not of the world?
In many ways, the culture of first century Corinth shares some deep parallels with the culture in America today. While technology and science have surely advanced over the years, both early Corinth and America today are colored by a distinct worldview. The eyes of society were very secular, embracing a pluralistic, political, commercial, transient and relative culture. A community that sees everything as relative tends to be driven toward immediate gratification and pleasure.
When the church is so different than its culture, it naturally grapples with deep, emotional questions. Has it become more difficult to be a Christian in a culture like this? Has Christianity become irrelevant and ineffective in changing the hearts of mankind? Can Christianity survive to the next generation in a modern multi-cultural, atheistic community? How does the church reach the next generation without alienating it?
If the church is going to stay faithful, distinct from the world but reaching it, the church is going to constantly rest at the edge of crisis.
In his first letter to the Corinthians, Paul uses three issues that foster an environment in which a Christian can relate to a non-religious culture in a positive way. These lessons, which are formed from distinct contrasts between the church and culture, can provide hope and encouragement for our churches today.
First, we discover unity when we embrace diversity. The message of the gospel bonds together polar opposites in an amazing way — as different racially or ethnically as Jews and Greeks, or as different as the male and female genders. A non-religious culture perceives the opposite.
We understand and apply this principle best in sports. When we go to Assembly Hall to watch an Indiana University basketball game, we all wear our IU jerseys. We are clothed in IU regalia and we are all IU fans, regardless of any other differences. Is that why Paul urges us to be “clothed in Christ?”
Second, we find religion becomes more personal when it embraces our public life. Culture teaches that religion is personal and it shouldn’t be discussed in public. We soon learn that discussing religion with others is like talking politics with others. An argument is sure to follow. Culture relegates religion to a “private experience.” What makes faith personal is when the faith of Saturday night is no different than the faith of Sunday morning.
Finally, it is next to impossible for worship and evangelism to occur at the same time. We tend to believe better Sunday morning experiences will draw non-believers and convert them. While the service may evangelize, it may not create the best worship. The most meaningful worship occurs when people sharing the same faith exalt the same God.
The most encouraging words from Paul affirm that God continues to be gracious to sinners, no matter how sin bends and shapes the culture.
