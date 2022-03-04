The season of Lent is a special time in the service and worship of the church during any given year. Prayer, fasting, giving, and sacrifice are visible demonstrations of the steps a believer is making toward maturity in faith.
Lent in Western churches begins on Ash Wednesday and lasts the six-and-a-half weeks before Easter. The 40-days (not including Sundays) mirrors the 40 days that Jesus spent in the wilderness before the beginning of His public ministry.
Each week through Lent, we will consider and discuss our desire to deepen our faith. What steps need to be taken to achieve such maturity? How can we commit to following Jesus on His path to a cross? In what ways can growing spirituality thrive when there is a very real presence of sin around us? What can we do to overcome sin’s grip upon us?
Leading up to Holy Week, our thoughts will center on five concepts — steps we must take in successfully following Jesus. The concepts we will discuss are the ideas to Remember, Reflect, Suffering, Sacrifice, and Hope. We will start today by thinking about remembering.
Has remembering become more difficult as you have gotten older? Harvard’s medical website lists seven “normal” types of memory loss. The site also urges us to realize memory problems are more common than we might think.
The first type of memory loss is called transcience. We tend to forget facts and events over time. Studies show we most likely forget things soon after learning them. Memory has a “use it, or lose it” characteristic. In some ways, this memory loss is beneficial, for it clears the mind of unused information.
Absentmindedness is the next form of loss. This occurs when we didn’t pay close enough attention when the event occurred. You forget where you placed your keys because you weren’t paying attention. You forget what was in the sermon because you were thinking of something else.
The most familiar kind of memory failure is when someone asks a question and the answer is right on the tip of your tongue — but you just can’t think of it. Researchers call this “blocking.” There is a barrier that keeps you from retrieving the information. Often it is a competing memory that overwhelms other pieces of information.
Other types of memory problems include misattribution (remembering parts of the story accurately but some details are blurred), suggestibility (the vulnerability of your memory to the power of suggestion), bias (perceptions are filtered by experiences and attitudes) and persistence (memories that stay with us, clouding and flavoring all other memories). Our minds wrestle with multiple problems every day.
Why are we talking so much about memory as we are sharing about our faith during the season of Lent? The first step in following Jesus more closely is to remember. A part of the secret in walking a journey, especially a journey to a cross, is to start by remembering. How many times in the Bible were the people told to notice they were serving the God “of Abraham, of Isaac, and of Jacob?” (BTW, the answer is a little over a dozen, see Genesis 50:24, Exodus 3:15, Acts 7:32.)
Considering the past puts the present in perspective and it sheds light upon entering the dark tunnel of the future. Thinking about the past, remembering our heritage and our purpose, helps us know our direction. Living without that sense of direction causes people to falter. Famed New York Yankee catcher and would-be philosopher Yogi Berra once quipped, “When you come to a fork in the road, take it.”
Perhaps you are more familiar with this famous interchange by Lewis Carroll:
“Would you tell me, please, which way I ought to go from here?”
“That depends a good deal on where you want to get to,” said the Cat.
“I don’t much care where — “said Alice.
“Then it doesn’t matter which way you go,” said the Cat.
“ — so long as I get SOMEWHERE,” Alice added as an explanation.
“Oh, you’re sure to of that,” said the Cat, “if you only walk long enough.”
Maya Angelou speculated, “You can’t really know where you are going until you know where you have been.”
As we approach the season of Lent, let’s pause this week to remember. Jesus encouraged His closest disciples to do the same. As Jesus took the bread, He blessed it and gave it to His disciples and said, “Do this to remember me.” Strengthen your steps in following Jesus to the cross by remembering — who Jesus is, who you are because of Him, and how He has been with you along the steps of your journey.
Paul reminds Timothy to “remember Jesus Christ, risen from the dead, descendant of David, who I have preached as my gospel” (2 Timothy 2:8). The temptation will always be to turn our attention to other things. Often the things seem urgent. Most of the time they seem good and important.
The writer of the epistle of Hebrews urges, “Therefore, since we are surrounded by such a great cloud of witnesses (he had just reminded us of the faith of people like Abraham, Isaac and Moses) let us throw off everything that hinders and the sin that so easily entangles. And let us run with perseverance the race marked out for us, fixing our eyes on Jesus, the pioneer and perfecter of faith” (Hebrews 12:1 NIV).
Remember Jesus. The only way the cross will make sense; the only way you can weather the journey; the only way you will follow the path is if you remember Jesus.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.