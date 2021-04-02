What a difference a year makes!
Easter in 2020 saw a headline on the CNN.com website that read “Easter 2020: There’s no church, but it’s still Easter and Christians are celebrating.” USA Today’s front page story read, “Easter church services canceled due to COVID-19.” The New York Times feature article touted, “Amid a pandemic, millions of Americans refashioned rituals and grasped for hope in the story of Jesus’ resurrection.”
A year later, between live streaming, service sign-ups, social distancing and checking forehead temperatures at the door, many Christians will participate in worship services that celebrate the resurrection. For many congregations the Easter worship began with services on Thursday and are continuing through the weekend.
For most, the days between the two have been filled with turmoil and uncertainty. For some, the turmoil includes tragedy. While vaccines and precautions appear to be controlling the pandemic, its nature and resilience continue to produce cautious anxiety within us. The days have taken their toll on our spirits.
Mark’s gospel was either the first or second account written. The nature of the literature provides a brief and focused rendering of the life of Christ. In summarizing the resurrection, Mark writes a verse that describes the emotional turmoil of the disciples, and provides a setting for several applications for us today.
“Trembling and bewildered, the women went out and fled the tomb. They said nothing to anyone, because they were afraid” (Mark 16:8 NIV).
This past year has left most of us trembling and bewildered. The COVID pandemic provides only the tip of the iceberg. The country continues to demonstrate chaotic divisions in politics, ethics and morality. Economic struggles press hardship and changes on many. Rebuilding a secure future will require new tools and a crisp vision.
Early on Easter Sunday morning, just after the sunrise, several women gathered spices together to travel outside the city gates to the tomb where the body of Jesus had been placed. Since the burial was rushed and handled by a couple of men, the ladies intended to honor Jesus’ death with the proper ceremonies. It was the least they could do to express loyalty to their rabbi.
As they wandered along the path, they remembered how the tomb had been sealed and began to wonder how they might get the stone moved. Perhaps the Roman soldiers could be talked into helping.
What the angel says to the women as they gazed up into the tomb is a challenging Greek word to translate into English. The old King James Bible encouraged the ladies not to be “affrighted.” Today’s Christian Standard Version translates the word, “amazed and alarmed.” The New Living Translation writes, “the women were shocked.” The word is more than just “being afraid” – it conveys a fear that paralyzes. The ladies were stopped in their tracks.
Psychologists talk about “analysis paralysis,” a condition where overthinking a situation causes decision-making to become paralyzed. No solution or course of action can be decided upon because the event just seem too complicated or overwhelming. A lot of life today seems that way, doesn’t it?
The angel said don’t let this circumstance overwhelm you. Stop being dumbfounded by life. Go forward because you know some truths upon which to anchor your actions.
He is not here!
Death and the grave could not hold Jesus. “He has risen. He is not here.” The body and state of Jesus has changed. Later He seemed to pass through walls and closed doors to meet the disciples. The resurrected Lord no longer is bound by the physical items of Earth.
The same is true for circumstances. People often wonder where God is in times of tragedy, peering for Him in the grave of the turmoil. He is not causing the bad; neither does He rest alongside it. He is already risen, ready to help move you beyond it.
Examine the place.
The angel tells the women to come and examine the place where Jesus had been buried. While the resurrection is an incredible, almost unbelievable event, it is a crucial foundation for the beliefs of Christianity. Examine the evidence critically and make sure it is true.
Josh McDowell wrote that “after more than 700 hours of studying the subject, the resurrection is the most remarkable fact of history.” People like C.S. Lewis, Lee Strobel and countless others have approached the grave with skeptical eyes, attempting to disprove the resurrection once and for all. The result of their search has been a leap of personal faith.
He is going before you.
The angel’s message conveys a promise: “He is going before you.” Like the glory and flame that led the people of Israel in the wilderness, the presence and power of the Lord shine a beacon of light for our purpose and path. We are not alone because of the grace of God.
We live in a world that does not understand or operate by grace. Our world operates by works and merit. Pay your own way. Pay if you play. Pull yourself up by your bootstraps. Do it yourself. It is the mentality that drives our world.
The resurrection changes that. Unbound from the constraints of time and space and physical walls, He is not here. He is going before you.
Go and tell others.
The angel commands them to go. The ladies were encouraged to tell the disciples, mentioning Peter by name perhaps because he felt the worst about the tragic events. Share the resurrection with others and draw strength by being in community.
The grace of God was such a potent force, Paul felt compelled to share it with others. Grace is what Paul preached. Paul considered himself an “ambassador in chains” (Ephesians 6:20) and urged us all to be ambassadors. “Therefore, we are ambassadors for Christ, God making his appeal through us. We implore you on behalf of Christ, be reconciled to God” (2 Corinthians 5:20 ESV).
This resurrection morning, realize He is not here. It will change your life.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.