Are you planning on taking a vacation this summer? Many of us are tired of the pandemic and tired of staying at home. Almost three-quarters of Americans postponed trips and celebrations last year. Most are excited to return to a more normal experience of leisure and travel.
According to a recent Tripadvisor survey, over two-thirds of Americans are planning vacations — 74% anticipate taking a domestic trip. A little over 13% plan on travelling internationally. Beach destinations are the most popular, with many travelers interested in Florida and Mexico.
In our columns this summer, let’s take a spiritual vacation — an adventure — and travel with Paul along his second missionary journey. We will stop at a handful of cities on his trip. It may surprise you how much these cities of the first century have to teach us today. We will conclude our travels with Paul in the city of Ephesus where we will spend several weeks exploring Paul’s letter to these Christians in the New Testament. Grab your passport and let’s get ready for our journey!
Paul’s travels during his mission to spread the news of the gospel of Jesus Christ covered much of the known ancient world. Over the course of his ministry, he traveled more than 10,000 miles, establishing at least 14 different churches. Paul’s journeys play a critical role in the formation and development of the early Christian church.
The Book of Acts records three separate missionary journeys of the man known as the “Apostle to the Gentiles.” Parts of the New Testament seem to hint at other events and places visited by Paul. Theologians debate whether Paul may have taken a fourth, or even fifth, journey after the close of the book of Acts.
Acts follows Paul’s journeys through Syria, Turkey, Greece and several other regions that are no longer in existence. Sometimes it is difficult to tell the difference between ancient cities, provinces and regions. Occasionally several names are used to describe the same area. In other instances, the same name may describe a city and a region.
Paul took trips, but they could hardly be called “vacations.” Each journey was rough and challenging. Listen to how Paul describes the experiences:
"I’ve worked much harder, been jailed more often, beaten up more times than I can count, and at death’s door time after time. I’ve been flogged five times with the Jews’ thirty-nine lashes, beaten by Roman rods three times, pummeled with rocks once. I’ve been shipwrecked three times, and immersed in the open sea for a night and a day. In hard traveling year in and year out, I’ve had to ford rivers, fend off robbers, struggle with friends, struggle with foes. I’ve been at risk in the city, at risk in the country, endangered by desert sun and sea storm, and betrayed by those I thought were my brothers. I’ve known drudgery and hard labor, many a long and lonely night without sleep, many a missed meal, blasted by the cold, naked to the weather" (2 Corinthians 5:23-27 MESSAGE).
Sound worse than any trip I ever took to the Panhandle of Florida! But before the journey could begin, a disagreement arose between Paul and Barnabas. The Greek word that is used for “disagreement” has an interesting flavor. Most theologians see this as such a disagreement that Barnabas and Paul’s friendship was broken. Many see them as having a sharp and bitter conflict between them.
The verb form of the Greek word means “to sharpen,” and was used to describe the process of sharpening knives and other tools. The noun form — which is found here — came to mean “a sharp difference of opinion.” The sharpness did not refer to how they treated one another, as they “fought like cats and dogs.” Rather it referred to their opinions and the disagreement: they were “miles apart.”
Can you disagree with someone without being mad at them?
The culture today has difficulty understanding this concept. When we disagree strongly, it is assumed that we will no longer be friends. It is easy to read that into what happened with Paul and Barnabas because they went their separate ways. As far as we know, the two never traveled together again.
What we do know is that later in Paul’s life, he writes, “Only Luke has stayed with me. Mark can be very helpful to me, so please find him and bring him with you” (2 Timothy 4:11 CEV). Perhaps old age softened Paul’s heart, or maybe he was never as mad and upset with Mark as we read into the passage.
The second journey that Paul took featured some incredible highlights. Paul befriended a young man named Timothy at one of the first stops. Timothy joins the excursion and becomes an instrumental leader in many of the churches in the New Testament. Two books are written to him by the apostle Paul.
On the way to Macedonia, Paul has a dream that a man was calling him to come to Macedonia and help him. Many see the man calling was the physician and historian Luke. Luke joins the tour at this point and stays with Paul throughout his ministry and life. The gospel and the book of Acts are written by this follower. God is actively involved in directing the steps of the apostle.
As Paul journeyed, we will have opportunities to watch him share his faith to the educated unbelievers in Athens. There will be time to understand the urgency seen in Thessalonica. We will watch Paul use his skills as a tent-maker while he establishes a church in Corinth.
It will be an exciting adventure. Come aboard. We’re expecting you.
