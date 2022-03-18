Earthquakes, hurricanes, tornadoes, tsunamis, Ukraine, the Twin Towers, hunger, pollution, threats of nuclear war, mass shootings, terrorism all press a reality before us this is not a perfect world.
Folks in their sixties may remember practicing air raid drills. Few have lived through the words, “This is not a drill.”
Our thoughts during this Lenten season have focused on our walk with Christ. Our conclusions have brought us to the idea that there are five steps that we all go through to maintain the walk and to grow closer to Christ in the process. We first considered the act of remembering — looking at our past to properly ground our hearts. Next, we pondered reflection, honestly thinking about the present, giving it a proper perspective.
Today we will consider a step that I neither like nor understand.
Paul makes a statement about Jesus that is perplexing and uncomfortable. He writes to the Philippians expressing the desire to “know Him (Jesus), and the power of His resurrection, and the fellowship of His sufferings, being made conformable to His death” (Philippians 3:10 KJV). Let’s look at two important words as we wrestle with this passage.
The Bible talks about fellowship a great deal. The early church was founded upon the teaching of the apostles, prayer, communion, and fellowship (Acts 2:42). Fellowship is more than friendship or meals in the church basement. It is something that binds believers together, so they are closer than family. Fellowship unifies and strengthens.
We can understand suffering when we see it. Suffering speaks to painful circumstances that were unexpected or unplanned. Suffering slows us, hampers us. It destroys our spirit, our will to live, and our expectation to overcome.
We usually think of suffering as the circumstances that cause the suffering. But the circumstances aren’t the real suffering. Suffering is what happens to our bodies, minds, souls and spirits because of the circumstances. Our minds wander down dark and scary paths. Our soul and spirit tire. Our bodies lose the strength and vitality of its use.
If our life is filled with a thousand steps, suffering pushes us ten steps further down the road.
How do you put the two together? How can there be fellowship in suffering?
Perhaps our understanding of fellowship in suffering can be enhanced by a trip with Jesus to the Garden of Gethsemane. The account is recorded in Matthew 27:36-36, Mark 14:32-42 and Luke 22:40-46. Luke says that Jesus was in “agony of mind.” Mark says He was “struck with terror and amazement,” concluding He was “deeply troubled” and “depressed.”
Matthew reminds us that Jesus “began to be grieved and distressed, deeply depressed.” Jesus confesses that He is almost "dying of sorrow.”
Clearly Christ was suffering; before there was physical pain, before there was betrayal and denial, and before there was separation and abandonment.
Pain was drawing Jesus closer in fellowship with God. Later Jesus would quote “My God, My God why have you forsaken me,” not to express despair, but to speak of hope. The words are from the 22nd Psalm and remind us that while suffering looks like God is absent, in the end, He is actively working to restore and revive.
God does remarkable work in the middle of suffering. He comforts and strengthens. He draws us to others for support. He stirs fires within the lives of others to provide assistance and care. Can you see the suffering in the Ukraine and not want to do something to help?
Think with me again to Paul’s words to the Philippians. Read them this time from the Amplified Bible:
"For my determined purpose is that I may know Him, that I may progressively become more deeply and intimately acquainted with Him, perceiving and recognizing and understanding the wonders of His Person more strongly and more clearly, and that I may in that same way come to know the power overflowing from His resurrection which it exerts over believers, and that I may so share His sufferings as to be continually transformed in spirit into His likeness even to His death." (Philippians 3:10 AMP).
Many theologians proclaim that if you follow Jesus, you will experience pain. There is truth to that. As our culture drifts farther from God, holding to deep religious convictions will draw ridicule and persecution.
But the truth seems to be that we will experience pain and suffering with or without a relationship with Christ. Suffering seems to be no respecter of persons. Circumstances that cause suffering abound everywhere. Some people seem intent on speeding the process.
Isaiah writes a passage we have all heard. He tells us that “by His wounds we are healed” (Isaiah 53:5). The expression is unique. The Hebrew letter “bet” in the word for “wound” does not have a “dagesh” dot in it. You have heard the phrase “jot or tittle” — the letter doesn’t have one of those. With the dot the word means “wound.” Without the dot it means “fellowship.” By Jesus’ wounds we have fellowship. Powerful, isn’t it?
What will you find when your steps lead you into a fire?
Rich Mullins was a contemporary Christian singer and songwriter. In his song, “Where You Are,” he writes, “You’ll meet the Lord in the furnace a long time before you’ll meet Him in the sky.”
Jeremiah writes, “You will seek me and find me when you seek me with all your heart” (Jeremiah 29:13). Suffering stirs our entire heart. The path leads right into the fire — through the flood, into the clasp of pain. God is right there.
Waiting with open arms, ready to surround you with love.
