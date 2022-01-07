A week ago, life’s baton was passed from the aging and feeble fingers of 2021 to the strong and nimble grip of the hand of 2022. The analogy from the relay race in track is a good one to capture the transition from one year to another. The truth of the comparison applies to many responsibilities and challenges passed from one leader to the next. Think for a moment of the dynamic that occurs when the baton transfers from one runner to the next while the race continues.
When the exchange occurs, there is a moment when both runners are focused on the baton. They are both holding onto the small object. Neither wants to be the reason for the baton to fall. Both runners and object progress forward. Movement is steady and calculated. The success of the exchange is dependent upon the first runner letting go.
The transfer of the responsibilities of leadership occur everywhere — in business, in politics, and in education. We have been reminded this week of the problems and dangers when the transfer does not happen smoothly. Both the Forbes.com and INC.com websites recently ran articles about the importance of preparing the next generation of leaders for the challenges and responsibilities of the future.
The Forbes article stressed the need for a strategy of retention. What are the costs involved in developing and keeping leaders? What price will be paid if there are no leaders for tomorrow? Put resources into training and development. Provide opportunities for the next generation to begin leading now. Provide frequent and positive feedback.
The INC.com article addressed leadership competencies. Leaders do not develop overnight. Allow their development the time to progress. It also stressed the need to place the person in a position where their personality and skills will flourish and succeed. Too often we place people in positions where there is little hope for success.
The Bible speaks to the process of passing the baton of leadership on several occasions. It also gives a couple of examples of how it can be done successfully. In addition to responsibilities for vision and methodology, the Scripture encourages leaders to shine direction for spiritual and moral progress. It is vital that we train the next group of leaders and that we successfully pass them the leadership role.
David writes that one generation commends the works of God to another generation. The older generation talks about God’s power and presence, helping the next see and understand. Perhaps more importantly, as they notice God’s works, they teach the new generation how to meditate upon them (Psalm 145:3-5).
David’s conclusion summarizes what the next generation should learn about God. The Lord is gracious and compassionate to all. He is slow to anger. He is rich in love. The Lord is trustworthy. He keeps His promises (Psalm 145:8, 13).
Prior to the birth of Jesus, Mary tells Elizabeth that God’s mercy extends to those who fear Him, from generation to generation. She understands that future generations will consider her blessed to have given birth to the Messiah because one generation passes their understanding of God and His miraculous works to the next generation.
Two thousand years later, the story continues to be told because one generation successfully passes the baton to the next.
The Old Testament provides several examples of the successful transfer of leadership. Let’s look at two of them. In Deuteronomy 31, the famed leader Moses gathered the nation together as they were about to cross into the land of promise. He identified the new leader, Joshua, as worthy of their trust and support. Moses also encouraged them to be strong and courageous in their commitment to God.
The book of 1 Kings describes the story of the prophet Elijah turning the leadership over to his successor, Elisha. As the two approached the Jordan River, Elijah rolled up his mantle so it looked like a rod. The waters parted and as they crossed the river, Elijah gave the mantle to Elisha. The act symbolized the passing of authority, leadership and the special relationship the prophet shared with God (1 Kings 19:19).
So how can we make sure that we are training the next group of runners and that we pass the baton without falter? Three ideas seem striking.
The first thing we can do is pray. Scripture often tells us to pray for our leaders. We generally see that as praying for those in leadership right now. Let’s begin to extend those prayers into the future. Pray for those who will be in leadership ten years from now. Pray for them in generic terms, but as you begin to see young people with potential, begin to pray for them by name. Continue to watch what God is beginning to do through them.
The next thing you can do is invest. Invest your time with them. Spend time with them in the work and ministry. Don’t neglect spending time with them away from work. Invite them to dinner. Enjoy times of entertainment. Help them see that leadership involves all of life.
Invest your experience and wisdom. Tell them your stories. Help them see what you have learned. Challenge them to avoid the pitfalls that you stumbled into. You can be their greatest resource, if you have built a strong enough relationship with them to foster their trust.
Finally, accept change graciously. The COVID pandemic has reminded us that change is constant. The leaders who move smoothly with the change consistently have a better perspective. They are able to respond to new challenges and provide a vision for a better path forward. Encourage the next generation by graciously stepping to the side.
Let’s resolve to pass the baton of faith successfully.