The second full week of the Lenten season is just days away. Did the journey toward Calvary move quickly for Christ or did each day seem never-ending?
As we walk the path this year, our attention is focused upon Peter’s encouragement to “confirm our calling.” Last week two ways to confirm our calling came to the surface — the development of the fruit of the Spirit within our character and our attitude toward temptation. Today, the confirmation comes as a growing faith spurs us to action.
Two incidents in the life of Jesus serve as a foundation for the concepts developed today. Both stories involve a parent who had a sick child. Most parents get to a point where they will do just about anything to help ease the pain and sickness of their child. Parents can relate to the illustration. Faith spurs the action toward God.
A Canaanite woman came to Jesus crying out for mercy because her daughter was demon possessed. Details of the possession are not given, but other examples in the New Testament show the demons wreaking harmful and painful havoc in the lives of the ones possessed. The daughter’s life was hanging in the balance. She persisted in bringing her cause to the Master (Matthew 15:21-28).
This story has much in common with the encounter Jesus had with a centurion at Capernaum (Matthew 8:5-13). In both instances, the cry for help comes not from the “patient” — the one who is sick — but from a parent. Both of the adults are Gentiles, not Jews. In each case, Jesus appears reluctant to help, mentioning His ministry is first to God’s chosen people. Also, the healing takes place simply by a word from the mouth of the Master.
The final common thread between the two stories is the commendation that this person’s faith is greater than that of any Jew. It is that thread that speaks to the confirmation of our calling. Their faith moved them to action that drew them to God. Did they come to Jesus first, or did they try other means to help their child before finally turning to Jesus? Faith turns us toward God as a last resort. Growing faith turns us toward God first.
As our faith grows, we no longer are content to watch God from the sidelines, we want to be in, playing the game. Faith moves us to act. We see the church shaken by the pandemic and we volunteer to help where needed. We cannot visit loved ones who are ill, so we find creative ways to connect and we entrust them to God. We find reasons and means to work “faith” into our conversations with friends.
The eleventh chapter of the book of Hebrews gives some additional insight. The list of characters from the Old Testament is often seen as the heroes of the faith. Each individual shares some common threads. By faith, the people acted. By faith, Abel offered a better sacrifice. Noah built. Abraham obeyed. Sarah received. Isaac blessed.
They conquered, administered, gained, shut, quenched, escaped, and became powerful. Faith acts. James says, “I will show you my faith by my works” (James 2:18). Faith acts.
Hebrews 11 shares examples of real faith expressed by real people. They are believers in God who are still searching. They ventured out in faith, not knowing where they were going. They were looking for a City whose foundations was designed and built by God. They desired a better country than their own. Even though they did not arrive there, they desired a country where everyone was led by God.
We are called to a faith that, while not perfect, builds an ark, moves a family, understands and accepts promises, blesses children, looks into the future, defies logic and sometimes authorities, chooses suffering over convenience, obeys instead of rebels, and conquers rather than concedes.
In the closing verses of the tenth chapter of Hebrews, the writer makes an interesting prerequisite for people wanting a faith that acts. “Let us consider how to stir up one another to love and good works” (Hebrews 11:24 ESV). We are in this faith journey together. Our best — most faithful actions —come when we journey together.
The natural application comes in verse 25. “Don’t neglect meeting together.” This year of the COVID makes us ponder exactly what that means. Personally, meeting together had become something easily taken for granted. Since I was old enough to remember, my family attended church. Worship on Sunday mornings, and again on Sunday evenings, and on Wednesday evenings for a mid-week service. There was Sunday Schools, Vacation Bible Schools and church camps and retreats.
As times changed, the church changed. Methods of meeting became more personal smaller groups in homes rather than impersonal clusters in the church building. The problem wasn’t where and how, but how often. Meetings of the faithful became less frequent because meetings for the material demanded more than equal time. Matters of importance gave way to the tyranny of the urgent.
Then the year 2020 came to the church’s doorstep. Instead of knocking gently, it knocked down the door and announced its presence with a shout. No meetings. No handshakes. No hugs. No interaction. Keep your distance.
Undaunted, the church tried creative ways to survive and keep its people connected. Streaming services now flood the web’s networks. ZOOM, Facetime, Instagram, and social media allow services and social distancing. Many congregations have added more services for their people. Others have opened more locations for the messages to be piped in. Church staffs can replace meetings.
But they cannot replace your hugs. Just as the staff had to be creative to bring worship experiences to you, you need to be just as creative to let people feel hugged from six feet away. Will the day come when a Hebrew writer pens, “By faith they overcame ethnic diversity, eliminated hunger and homelessness by giving food and shelter, and did away with the need for many government agencies …
… because they learned to act by faith? And the world felt their touch, even from a distance.”
