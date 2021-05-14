Our family did not look like the other families on the block. My mother’s parents lived on the lowest level of the home’s tri-level design. Our bedrooms were nestled on the top floor. Sandwiched between were the connecting areas of the kitchen, dining room and living room. Another generation was always just an arm’s length away.
The unique family combination created many peculiarities. None were more meaningful than the rich stories that were told to illustrate a point. Not only would stories be told of baseball legends Mickey Mantle, Willie Mays and Hank Aaron, my grandfather would reminisce about Ty Cobb, Honus Wagner and Satchel Paige.
Almost every story from my grandfather found its context or its perspective from The Great Depression. The years of the 1930s formed the glasses through which he saw and understood the world. Everything in his life was compared to how things were back then. In many ways, those handful of years defined who my grandfather was.
The Forbes.com website describes a defining moment as a “point in your life when you’re urged to make a pivotal decision, or when you experience something that fundamentally changes you.
Sheryl Sandberg, COO of Facebook, wrote about one of her defining moments, the death of her husband, in the book “Option B,” a map of sorts for defining your defining moments. She outlines facing the adversity, building resilience and finding joy.
Couched in the depths of a remembered Depression, my grandfather always found hope.
What does hope look like for you? The COVID catastrophe leaves scars and upended behaviors in its wake. How do you see the other side? How do you expect to get there?
Over the next several weeks, we will examine what hope has looked like through the decades after the Great Depression. The depths of tragedy provides perspective, but the glimmer of the beam of the sun through the clouds shines the hope. The light casts direction differently as it reflects off the shadowed objects.
Let’s start today with the truths of a biblical perspective on hope.
Psychiatrist Aaron Kheriaty speaks in his book “The Catholic Guide to Depression” that hope is the ultimate foil against depression. When we hope in a better tomorrow, we have a better reason to live better today. Authentic hope sees beyond the moment and believes that God has a bigger plan.
My father’s favorite translation of the Bible was the Amplified Version. It renders Paul’s words to the Ephesians like this: And [I pray] that the eyes of your heart [the very center and core of your being] may be enlightened [flooded with light by the Holy Spirit], so that you will know and cherish the hope [the divine guarantee, the confidence expectation] to which He has called you, the riches of His glorious inheritance in the saints [God’s people] (Ephesians 1:18 AMP).
Hope is not superficial. It is not a wish. It touches us to the core. It is based upon the riches of God.
The Hebrew writer states, “Let us hold tightly without wavering to the hope we affirm, for God can be trusted to keep His promise” (Hebrews 10:23 NLT). We have hope because God is faithful. He wants what is best for us.
The prophet Isaiah proclaimed, “Those who hope in the Lord will renew their strength. They will soar on wings like eagles; they will run and not grow weary, they will walk and not faint (Isaiah 40:31 ESV). When the circumstances seem encumbering, God will renew your strength and energy.
The Psalmist writes, “As for me, I will always have hope; I will praise you more and more” (Psalm 71:13 ESV). The words seem to indicate that hope is a choice. Perhaps what helps the choice is the decision to continually praise God.
The biggest challenge to my hope is my thinking. Engulfed in conspiracy theories or articles describing decisions and behaviors with which I disagree, my thoughts become bogged down in the circumstances. Thinking about the problem is one thing; but thinking long enough for it to take root grows the weed of despair. In the hyper-world of internet information, terrible news can be cycled and seen every hour on the hour.
Paul encourages Christians to take every thought captive to obey Christ (2 Corinthians 10:5 ESV). Every generation finds ways to touch the garment of hope. I try to reinforce hope in my life three times every day. I force myself to look at it and remember it. I thank God for them in my prayers at the end of my day.
Over the next few weeks, we will look for several ways people found hope during past decades. The process will allow some of us to wander down memory lane. It will help us know what signs of hope to look for each day. Our understanding of hope will broaden. It will give us more opportunities to see the fingerprint of God upon our lives.
Oswald Chambers, author of the beloved devotional “My Utmost for His Highest,” penned, “Learn to associate ideas worthy of God with all that happens in nature — the sunrises and the sunsets, the sun and the stars, the changing seasons, and your imagination will never be at the mercy of your impulses, but will always be at the service of God.”
Take your thoughts captive. The Lord is my rock, my fortress and my deliverer; my God is my rock in whom I take refuge, my shield and the horn of my salvation.
My hope.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.