Christmas carols blend the festive spirit of the season with the simple message of the birth of Jesus. Rather than attempting to tell the entire story, most carols focus on a particular theme. But the carols are always influenced by the circumstances of the composer, and the times in which the carol was written.
We are taking a few weeks during the holiday season to think about the message of some of our favorite Christmas carols. Today our story unfolds in America in the middle of the 1800s. Carols were just beginning a resurgence as composers began to write new words and tunes, and gave contemporary arrangements to old songs.
Carols were often defined as celebrating a seasonal topic with alternating verses. Many times the words were put to music that was suitable for dancing and singing during festivals. In ancient times, carols were associated with most of the holidays, not just Christmas. Carol singing declined after the Protestant Reformation because the Protestants tended to shy away from any tradition that was connected with Catholicism.
In the mid-1800s, Europe quaked with revolutions, wars and rumors of wars. Turmoil and chaos were the breezes blowing in the air. Life in the United States was not much better. The Mexican-American War had lasted almost two years, with skirmishes in Texas, New Mexico, California and throughout upper Mexico. In addition to the loss of life and property, the war had cost the United States millions of dollars.
Inside its borders, the states were warring within themselves. The issue of slavery was dividing states, political parties and even families. In another decade, the fires of the embers of this problem would ignite into a war threatening the union of the states, and more importantly the union of the philosophy of freedom.
A few years earlier, in 1831, a boy from the farmland of upper New York was attracting some attention. He was attending Union College where he won a prestigious prize for his poetry. The prize opened doors for his admission to law school upon graduation, where he studied law for almost a year. Eventually, Edmund Hamilton Sears enrolled at the Harvard Divinity School in Cambridge.
The school had ties with the American Unitarian Association. The organization commissioned Sears for missionary work on the wild frontier near what is now Toledo, Ohio. Sears married and began a family, and moved to a Congregational Church near Lancaster. During his ministry there, he suffered a prolonged illness that affected his throat and vocal chords. The illness sent him into a deep depression, and left him with a preaching voice that wasn’t strong enough to be heard past the first row of people in the building.
The church offered him a year sabbatical for rest and recovery of his health. During that time he focused on writing and served as an editor for a monthly religious magazine. He contributed articles to newspapers and magazines, and wrote several books on theology. Sears also continued to write poetry.
At the time, the Unitarian Church emphasized the humanity of Christ as opposed to His divine nature. Sears understood the dignity of all humans was magnified by the idea of God becoming a human. His writings and even his poetry reflected ideas that were controversial in his day.
His emotions were swayed by his growing theological beliefs, the poverty that was swallowing so many in the nation, and the political turmoil throughout the land. Slave laws were rising in most states. Abolitionist and women’s rights were in the daily headlines. Sears began preaching that when the laws of God and government are in conflict, it becomes necessary to follow the laws of God.
And on Christmas Eve in 1849, Rev. Sears had to craft a sermon for a midnight service at the congregation. There are various accounts for how the words were presented to the congregation, but the words from Sears’ mouth urged his listeners to reflect.
It came upon the midnight clear,
That glorious song of old,
From angels bending near the earth
To touch their harps of gold.
Peace on the earth, good will to men.
Peace. A word that Americans saw slipping from their vocabulary. Members of the congregation urged Sears to see that the words were published. The next day Sears sent the poem to an editor of a Christian magazine who liked it and published it in the magazine for Christmas the following year. Over the next 20 years, the words of the poem were set to two different tunes, one by Richard Storrs Willis and one by Arthur Sullivan.
The carol or hymn fast became popular, and within the decade the song had made its way into a number of denominational hymn books. During World War I, tradition says that American troops sang “It Came upon the Midnight Clear” as they progressed through the countryside of France as they remembered a Christmas away from their homes and families.
Twenty-five years later, entertainers like Bing Crosby and Dinah Shore performed the beloved carol at USO shows throughout Europe and the Pacific. Homesick soldiers requested the carol, reminding them of their families, of their churches and of a dream of peace.
The troops clamored for the final words to the last verse, a verse which we often overlook today.
When peace shall over all the earth
Its ancient splendors fling,
And the whole world send back the song
Which now the angels sing.
Paul wrote, “Therefore, since we have been justified through faith, we have peace with God” (Romans 5:1). When we understand that, it just makes sense that we have peace with each other. No wonder the angels were singing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.