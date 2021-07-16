The King Features Syndicate comic strip Popeye often had appearances by J. Wellington Wimpy, a soft-spoken character who would “gladly pay you Tuesday for a hamburger today.” Popeye would fish through his pockets to find the coin that would subsidize the meal.
Would you be so generous?
Studies continue to affirm that Americans are among the most generous people in the world. The World Giving Index, which is based upon surveys compiled by Gallup and Charities Aid Foundation, presents their findings annually.
The data examines how often people donate money, volunteer time to an organization or simply help a stranger in need. The surveys consider responses from 1.3 million people from 128 countries around the world.
In the United States roughly 7 in 10 people report helping others, 6 in 10 give financial aid, and 4 in 10 donate their time to charitable organizations. The United States ranks just ahead of Myanmar, New Zealand, Australia, and Ireland.
American citizens, corporations and charities donated almost $428 billion dollars in 2018, a number that was down about 2% from 2017. Many are fearful that pandemic numbers are going to see giving plummet.
Isolation, health, financial hardships and less trust for each other contribute to less residents being involved in their communities. But the numbers persist. When the income of Americans rise, their giving increases even more.
An interesting tidbit finds American generosity touching a broad range of causes. Religious giving, education, human services, health organizations, public service, the humanities, animal welfare and environmental causes all reported giving increases in 2018.
For the last several weeks, we have been sharing a summer vacation by following Paul’s second missionary journey. We have been making stops along the way, noticing the characteristics of the cities and the people that Paul visited. Today, we pause at the city of Philippi, some of Paul’s most generous supporters.
The first church founded in the West was the church at Philippi (Acts 16:6-15). Living at a highly favored Roman military colony and a major crossroads on the Egnatian Way, the Philippians were proud and affluent. It is interesting, but no coincidence, that the first convert to Christianity was a businesswoman who sold purple, the most expensive of dyes, as valuable as gold and used for tribute and international trade.
Philippi is located at the north tip of the Aegean Sea, about 10 miles inland from the Gulf of Neapolis. The city is named after Philip of Macedon, father of Alexander the Great. He ascended to the throne of the kingdom of Macedon in 359BC and demonstrated skills as a diplomat and soldier. During his reign, he strengthened the kingdom and extended its boundaries.
In 356BC the citizens of Crenides (the name means “wells”) requested Philip to become their protector. Since the area had many areas of gold deposits, Philip was glad to annex the city. He changed the name to Philippi. The site was also on the great route, which crossed Macedonia from east to west. The Romans would later reconstruct the road as the Via Egnatia.
In the first century, Philippi was home to a school of medicine that was known throughout the Mediterranean world. Historian William Ramsay and others have speculated that Luke was from Philippi or may have studied there. Luke is called a “beloved physician” (Colossians 4:14) who spent a great deal of time with Paul.
Many of the churches along the journey began through Paul’s initial work in the synagogue. There does not appear to be a synagogue in Philippi. Instead, outside the city walls, there was an unofficial place of worship where a number of God-fearing women met on Sabbaths and holy days to recite the appointed prayers and thanksgivings. Paul’s missionary party wandered into their gathering one Sabbath.
The leader of these women was Lydia, a God-fearing believer from the city of Thyatira. She was an agent for selling purple dye, a famous commodity from her city. As she listened to the gospel, she became convinced of its truth. The Scripture says she was baptized along with her household. In the context of Lydia’s prominence within the economic structure of the area, the word household probably extended beyond her family and included servants and business partners. Her generosity provided the believers with a place to worship, as well as support for the missionaries.
Another individual introduced to us in Philippi is the jailer. The Philippian area was filled with retired Roman soldiers who were given property as a reward for their dedicated service to the Emperor. His introduction to the gospel arrived at a moment of suicidal hopelessness. His connection with the Christ of these missionaries literally was his saving grace. With the fierce loyalty of a soldier, this jailer supported the missionaries with his personality, his energies and his time.
The believers in Philippi supported Paul financially on at least two different occasions (Philippians 4:15-16). Their giving becomes known through the region. Their support is commended to the Corinthian Christians in Paul’s letters (2 Corinthians 8:3-5; 11:9). Epaphroditus, Clement and perhaps Euodia and Syntyche came to Paul and worked with him in various cities. They were all from Philippi.
Articles are written frequently speculating why some people are more generous than others. While there are certainly different personalities and different reasons for giving, generous people tend to have several similar characteristics.
One of the characteristics many notice is altruism. Generous people give without thought of receiving compensation. Personal gain may occur, even if only intrinsic, but it is not the driving motivation. Perhaps it is an understanding that they need to be gracious because grace has been given to them.
Generous people devote their energy to a cause they trust. They seem to be energized by giving to others. Finally generous people are optimistic. They crystalize what gives them hope. When understood and applied, the gospel breeds generosity.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.