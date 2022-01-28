Faith attempts to provide answers for life’s largest questions. Making sense of death is a universal struggling point for people all over the world.
In particular, western culture does not build a narrative in which death makes sense. A society that stresses the ultimate value of the interpretation of the individual tends to downplay universal truths or the existence of metaphysical ideas. Death raises questions demanding answers on several different levels.
COVID-19 has emphasized to us that death touches us on both an impersonal and a personal level. We are staggered by the volume of numbers of those who have died because of the pandemic. We attempt to make sense of the numbers, shaken by the power and finality of death yet avoiding the emotion of grief.
But as Dave Hastings, pastor at Eastside Christian Church, has mentioned during many of his funeral messages, at one point or another, each of us will sit in the front row of a funeral home. Few things in life unite us more than death.
Next, random acts of nature resulting in the death of others forces us to answer questions about death at a certain level. Tornados, earthquakes, or raging illnesses force us to consider death, We struggle at an even deeper level when death is the result of a purposeful act. Evil exists and its effects can be deadly. Even worse, death can choose to knock on the door of my own home.
At all of the levels, we want to know why life must end. We desire to know when life ends, what happens next? People of faith want to understand in the midst of the turmoil and grief, where is the all-powerful God they serve? Like Mary and Martha, sisters of Lazarus, we believe that if God were present, He would not have allowed death to touch us at such a personal level.
Having served in various ministry positions since the 1970s, there is no question that comes more often than queries about the wisdom the Bible offers about the subject of death.
Over the past weeks, we have been talking about favorite Bible verses. We began by looking at the faithfulness of God, and later touched on God’s goodness when He doesn’t answer prayers exactly as we desired. Today, let’s think about an important Scripture teaching about death.
There are many verses to choose from on the subject of death. Our search could include verses about the resurrection of Jesus and His victory over death. It could touch on the emotion Jesus’ felt as he ministered to family and friends at the death of Lazarus. Instead, let’s focus our attention upon one of the Psalms.
The version of the Bible is also important for this passage of Scripture. The version today is The Living Bible, a personal paraphrase by Kenneth Taylor first published in 1971. Taylor did not know either the Bible’s original languages of Hebrew or Greek, so he took an English translation of the Bible and put it into his own words. It should not be confused with the New Living Translation, which does rely upon the original languages.
Taylor’s rendering of Psalm 116:15-17 not only captures very well the answers to the questions that so many ask about death, but somehow seems to capture the heart of God. Where is God during the death of my loved one? Doesn’t He care what I am going through? How does death fit into his overall plan? Follow the words of the psalmist.
“His loved ones are very precious to Him, and He does not lightly let them die. O Lord you have freed me from my bonds, and I will serve you forever. I will worship you and offer you a sacrifice of thanksgiving (Psalm 116:15-17 LIVING BIBLE).
One of the things that COVID has put in front of all of us is the potential to lose a loved one in a moment’s notice. Family can not gather together and mourn. Funerals have often been postponed. My head understands, but my heart is ripped apart. My stomach wants to be sick.
The verse in the Psalms not only tells me where God is during pain, it tells me what He is doing.
His loved ones are precious to Him. He does not lightly let them die.
Even though He knows the outcome. Even though He is ready to welcome them with open arms. Even though His Son went to prepare a place just for them.
If you want this one, Death, you are going to have to work hard to get him.
That is why even though Jesus knew He was going to roll the stone away and have Lazarus come out of the grave, Jesus wept.
Comfort resides in that verse from the Psalms. There is hope in that verse, but the next verse is startling. 16 O Lord, you have freed me from my bonds, and I will serve you forever.
At face value, the person who died is freed from the bondage of this earthly body and is freed to live for eternity in heaven. That is encouraging and brings peace.
Except that isn’t what the verse is talking about. It isn’t the loved one, the precious one who died that is freed.
The author of the Psalm, David, if tradition holds true, says he is free from the bondage. What bond is freed for the one left behind?
The bond of grieving not knowing the outcome. The bond and quagmire of sorrow and pain that paralyzes the family and friends of the one who is absent from the body. The bond of not being able to recover from loss.
The fear that the God who holds it all together has somehow abandoned all that I love, all that I have lived for, all that I know. His loved one does not easily leave this world. His loved ones left behind are not alone.
You have one week left to send me your favorite Bible verse. Jot me a note to the email address below. Next month we will talk about some of your favorite verses.
