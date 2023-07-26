In a recent issue of the News and Tribune, the editorial staff published an article regarding the recent $400,000 purchase of a bus by the City of Jeffersonville for Jeffersonville High School.
In the article, the editorial staff state that local TIF dollars should be budgeted for area schools.
The Town of Clarksville would like to point out that the Clarksville Redevelopment Commission (RDC) annually budgets $400,000 for our local school systems in the form of a “Workforce Ready Fund.” Each year, Clarksville Community Schools Corp., Greater Clark County Schools (Parkwood Elementary), Providence High School, and St. Anthony of Padua School are required to submit a count of enrolled students who live in the 47129 area code. Those funds are then divided up among the various schools based on enrollment.
The most recent breakdown of funds in 2023 resulted in the following distributions:
School/District Students Amount
- Clarksville Community Schools 886 $234,857.52
- Greater Clark County Schools 501 $132,803.18
- St. Anthony of Padua School 95 $25,182.24
- Providence High School 27 $7,157.06
The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission approved funding for the “Workforce Ready Fund” through 2024, but that funding will most likely be extended. The Clarksville RDC has been using TIF funds to support local schools since 2015.
“The Clarksville Redevelopment Commission takes great pride in supporting our local schools with TIF funding for new technology and to help students improve their necessary job skills,” said Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin. “The RDC is looking forward to continuing to provide those TIF funds to our local schools for years to come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.