As I reflect on the 20th anniversary of the attack on September 11th and the 3,000 men and women who died that day, I can’t help but think of the range of emotions Americans across the nation and political spectrum have been through over the last 20 years.
September 11, 2001, changed the lives of millions of Americans in an instant, and I was no different. Watching as the second plane collided into the second tower, I was a young airman at the end of my first year assigned to the 509th Bomb Wing — the home of the B-2 Stealth Bomber.
The 509th is a storied squadron with many firsts. In World War II, we had The Enola Gay and The Bockscar. When the “alien aircraft”/weather balloon crash landed in Roswell it was the 509th that was credited with its recovery.
After the attack on September 11, we were the first to go into Afghan airspace in response to those attacks that following October. During those missions we flew the longest air combat mission in military history, right at 44 hours. We led the charge in the invasion of Iraq with the Shock and Awe campaign in March of 2003.
What I remember the most during the time after 9/11 was how united we were as a country. Everywhere you went people proudly hoisted that American Flag in their yards, on their cars, and everywhere else between. Families were tying yellow ribbons around their trees. For a moment in time, it felt like we were all Americans part of something greater than ourselves.
Now 20 years later, we face new challenges. A global pandemic continues to plague our country creating a feeling of uncertainty, testing our first responders who always answer the call to service, and leading to economic consequences we cannot yet know.
I see my neighbors here locally in New Albany. I do not see many differences between us. To this day, I have no idea what political ideologies my next-door neighbors have but I know my wife and kids like them and Vernon’s yard is nicer than mine. When I get out and meet people here at home, I realize we all have so much more in common than differences. The bond we have as neighbors here in New Albany reminds me of that time, we all were so close 20 years ago and that gives me hope.
I look back at the past, but I am so excited to look toward the future and what the next 20 years holds for us. I’m confident that we are better together and when we work together, we can overcome any obstacle. I served our country, and I am proud to continue to serve New Albany. God bless our military, fire, police, EMS and hospital frontline workers, and the citizens of New Albany who are all doing their part to make this a better place to live. We will no doubt continue to face challenges not yet seen but 20 years after 9/11, I can’t think of a better community to be a part of.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.