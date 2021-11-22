How did Buddy get back on the team?
How did Coach Dale and Miss Fleener fall in love?
How did Coach Hodges save his career and build a national championship contender?
How did Larry end up at Indiana State?
These questions, the first two from the fictional movie “Hoosiers,” and the latter two from the basketball career of Larry Bird, have resonated with fans of Hoosier Hysteria for decades.
And while the answers were always there if you knew where to look, two ongoing film enterprises shed a brighter light.
Just 25 miles down Indiana 109 from Anderson, Hoosier Gym in Knightstown is the epicenter for the evolving story of the 1986 film “Hoosiers,” a sweet, sappy story about a coach from out of state looking for a fresh start and the Hickory Huskers, a high school basketball team that needs (but doesn’t want) new leadership.
The trappings of the movie, set in rural Indiana in the 1950s and based on the real-life Milan Miracle of 1954, are what set it apart. Using small-town and rural footage and scenes from the cracker-box Hoosier Gym, “Hoosiers” really nails the time period, evoking an intoxicating nostalgia. It’s regarded as one of the best sports movies of all time.
But leaps from here to there in the plot can leave the viewer with whiplash induced by unanswered questions. Buddy is kicked off the team early in the movie and then suddenly reappears in the lineup later. Coach Norman Dale and fellow teacher Myra Fleener inexplicably go from intense mutual dislike to romantic involvement.
These holes and others in the storyline developed when MGM directed the “Hoosiers” production team to cut about 17 minutes out of the film so that it would show in less than two hours.
On the 20th anniversary of the movie, a DVD with the deleted scenes was introduced, but it was deemed too technologically challenging and expensive to restore the scenes to the film.
Fifteen years later, those challenges are still significant, but the onward march of technological capability enabled the folks at Hoosier Gym to restore the missing scenes. A showing of the “director’s cut” a week ago in Knightstown drew about 800 “Hoosiers” enthusiasts from across the country.
While the reinserted scenes were darker and grainier than the rest of the movie, The Indianapolis Star reported, the transitions into and out of them were seamless. Angelo Pizzo, who wrote the script for the film, was in attendance and gave hope that a director’s cut will be released for broader public consumption at some point.
Short of that, the only certain remaining opportunity to see the director’s cut of “Hoosiers” will come in April at Hoosier Gym.
While the folks in Knightstown were hard at work adding to the story of Indiana’s greatest basketball movie, a team led by native Hoosiers and former Ball State fraternity brothers Patrick Wood and Steve Zukerman was developing the idea for a movie about Larry Bird, Indiana’s most famous player.
Actually, Bill Hodges is the central character of the untitled film, which will be shot next spring in Indiana and Georgia. In 1975, Hodges had just quit his job as an assistant coach at Armstrong State in Savannah.
Bird, of course, at that time had dropped out of Indiana University without ever playing a game for coach Bob Knight and was working as an 18-year-old garbage truck driver in his hometown of French Lick.
Hodges’ quest to become a major college coach had stalled, but he had an idea to salvage his career — land a Division 1 assistant coaching job by persuading Bird to take another crack at college basketball.
Others had tried but had met resistance in French Lick. The self-described “hick from French Lick” seemed determined to stay out of the public spotlight. Also, Bird’s father had died in February 1975, and the townspeople, legend has it, were protecting him from outsiders.
But Hodges was determined to make a run at Bird, and he approached Indiana State head coach Bob King with the idea as the deadline to sign scholarship players approached. The movie takes place across a span of less than two weeks as Hodges scrambles to find Bird, gain his confidence and sign him to play for the Sycamores.
We all know how that part of the movie will end, and those who have read extensively about Bird’s career pretty much know how Hodges persuaded “Larry Legend” to get back into basketball and choose Indiana State.
But this movie, like the director’s cut of “Hoosiers,” promises to add drama and detail to a great Indiana basketball tale.
