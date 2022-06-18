Soon Indiana lawmakers will be called back into a Special Legislative Session by Governor Eric Holcomb (R) to address the inflationary stress placed on the Indiana (and national) economy.
Gov. Holcomb’s tentative plan, according to previous reporting, would send $1 billion back to Hoosiers. In Holcomb’s plan, anyone who has filed a state income tax return will receive $225. This payment is in addition to the $125 already scheduled to be doled out to Hoosier taxpayers because of an automatic tax rebate triggered by way of Indiana’s record budget surplus.
Indiana Democrats have called for the suspension of the gas tax to counteract the highest gas prices in the nation’s history, however Holcomb and Republicans have been correctly resistant to the idea. Both Gov. Holcomb and the Indiana Democrats’ plans will fall far short of providing the long term relief needed to weather the inflationary storm we are caught in. Instead of the piecemeal approaches proposed by both sides, lawmakers need to consider a holistic, forward-looking approach that will successfully stimulate the economy and provide relief to Hoosiers.
Suspending the gas tax, which those traveling from out-of-state also pay, will cut into future state revenue and could hamstring road projects already underway. Sending out more money, at a time when the currency circulation rate is a large driving force behind the inflationary shock we are experiencing, is also misguided.
Ball State economics professor Michael J. Hicks outlined his analysis of Holcomb’s plan in a thread on Twitter on June 9. I implore you to check it out for yourself, but the gist of his analysis is that injecting an additional $1 billion into an economy that already has an excess money supply would cause an additional ~0.9% increase in the already rising inflation rate. This is before the additional $500 million already scheduled tax rebate is taken into account, which when coupled together, Professor Hicks believes will add a more than 1% increase in inflation.
It seems pretty clear that a number of factors have come together in the last year to create a perfect inflationary storm: supply shortages and supply chain issues, the war in Ukraine, the economy reopening following the pandemic causing an increase in market demand, a worker shortage, and lingering market anxieties as a byproduct of the pandemic.
A holistic approach to fighting inflation should include money targeted at opening up supply chains so that the supply of goods can begin to catch up to the market demand, job training and targeting incentives to get Hoosiers back to work, lobbying the Environmental Protection Agency to remove the reformulated gas requirement in Indiana’s metropolitan areas (Southern Indiana, Indianapolis, etc) which adds an additional 20-30 cents per gallon, and continue to roll back the red tape to increase private investment and innovation while working to make Indiana the most attractive and business-friendly state in the nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.