With the political dialogue being dominated by national politics, I felt that it was best to try to shift gears, get local, and talk about an issue that is especially pressing at a local level.
New York City, Los Angeles, Houston, San Antonio, Phoenix, and Dallas all have two things in common. First, they are among America’s largest cities and second, they term limit their city officials. You can even add Philadelphia in the mix as well, although they only limit the mayor.
While the cities I listed all have varying restrictions on the amount of terms and the length of terms local officials can serve, the point is that some of the largest cities in America saw the need to limit the amount of time politicians could serve on their city council and in the mayor’s office. I suggest New Albany and Floyd County follow suit and invoke term limits on local officials.
There are a lot of different options as far as the amount of terms we could limit the city council and mayor to. New York City limits the mayor to two, four-year terms and limits their city council to two, four-year terms as well but with a four year respite (this means they can run again after sitting out four years). Personally, I would suggest we limit the mayor to two, four-year terms with no respite. I believe it is crucial to limit the executive of the body of government much like we do with the President and Governor.
In New Albany’s history, we have had a few mayors serve more than two four-year terms. One of those was Praille Erni who served from 1948-1963, a whopping 15 years in the mayor’s office. While most have honored a precedent of serving only eight years, I feel it is best to enshrine this precedent into law.
I believe it would be prudent to also limit the county executive body, the commissioners, to only two, four-year terms.
As far as the city and county councils go, I believe it is best to limit those who serve to three, four-year terms. I believe implementing these term limits would allow our community to get new people with new perspectives in office more so than we do now.
Furthermore, I believe that incumbency at the local level has become much too powerful in recent elections and I think we need to adapt our local elections with term limits to account for the continual decrease of voter participation in our county.
I firmly believe that if people did not have the same options every cycle, more people would get out and vote. Term limits could seriously increase the pool of people willing to serve as well as increase voter participation by giving people more options.
So, how can we do this? We have a few options in regards to implementing term limits on our local officials here in New Albany and Floyd County. Our first option is simply for our current councils to write up a resolution and self-impose term limits by sending the resolution to the Mayor or Commissioners to sign or approve.
While we are at it, why stop there? It is well past time to implement term limits on all of our elected officials, including our State Senators, Representatives, and on down the line. The needs of our communities change constantly, yet addressing the most pressing issues we face can become stalled due to complacency a long tenure in an elected body may cause. Term limits can end the complacency and open up space for new ideas and new people.
