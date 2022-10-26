A new generation of leadership is on the horizon in Southern Indiana.
What we recently saw in the United Kingdom, where the youngest Prime Minister in over a century ascended to power in the face of economic and political turmoil, is bound to take place here in Southern Indiana too.
In the U.K., newly minted Prime Minister Rishi Sunak dashed to leadership in response to disastrous economic turmoil Liz Truss enacted in her short tenure and the turmoil caused by the scandals and political theater of Boris Johnson.
Here at home, you may have noticed, we are facing similar issues. Inflation and economic uncertainty grip our city, region, and country, rising crime is leading to an increased anxiety of safety, and political theater (on full display at a recent New Albany City Council meeting) are no doubt on the minds of all concerned citizens.
During my time talking to voters over the last seven years or so, people are most interested in seeing results out of their elected officials. This makes sense as elected officials work for the benefit of the people. While some are more concerned with appearing in the newspaper, creating shiny videos that don’t really say much of anything, or creating the next viral post on social media, those who actually deliver results seldom seek significant attention. In fact, I argue those least concerned with garnering publicity are most concerned with delivering results.
Rather than the goal of self-aggrandizement, our elected leaders need to have the goal of results. The advocating for and delivering of solutions to problems we face. Crime in New Albany, for example, cannot be curbed without the manpower on the police force necessary to deter criminal conduct. Increasing manpower cannot happen unless we ensure the officers on the department are amply and competitively paid. Paying these public servants also has the added benefit of showing them, through action, we have their backs.
It can be tempting to become discouraged. But, as we have seen in the U.K., when turmoil, anxiety, and disillusionment overtake, a new generation of leadership rises to meet those issues head on. Here in Southern Indiana, we are due for a similar phenomenon.
I have never been more confident than I am today that the people in our community will come together to cast aside those in leadership who seek to hold us back, that results and genuinely held beliefs will prevail, and political theater and grandstanding will be ridiculed and called for what it is.
We need fewer grandstanders and more principled leaders. I intend to continue being part of the conversation, advocating for action and results, and supporting those who do the same.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.