Now more than ever the draw of getting into the weeds of national politics is very alluring, but what if I told you that if you really want to start making a difference immediately then you should get involved at the local level?
The saying goes that all politics is local and I stand by that. If you are politically inclined or you are interested in making an immediate impact on your community, it is time for you to reach out to a local candidate or political party whose values align with yours.
Volunteering your time by knocking on doors or making phone calls for a local campaign is extremely rewarding and can be extra meaningful if you knock on your neighborhood doors. Beyond that, I believe that anyone who feels they have something to bring to the table should be involved in their local government in some way.
Want to make an even bigger splash and work to make your community a better place? Run for office yourself! At the local level, the barriers to entry to run for office are low.
If you identify with a political party and are interested in running on its ticket in the near future, you should reach out to its party chairs. If you want to run as an Independent or School Board, research the requirements you need to meet to do so. I promise, it is not as daunting as it seems.
At a time when it seems like good people are shying away from running for office and many of our elected officials do not reflect our community’s needs and it seems too often our elected officials make decisions based on what will get them re-elected instead of what is necessary, that makes it even more prudent that our community get fresh voices and new perspectives from folks like you.
Some of you may know that I co-host a podcast with Al Knable called Get Action. The driving force behind starting the podcast was derived from the malaise caused by the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and the wisdom of Teddy Roosevelt who said “Get action; do things; be sane; don’t fritter away your time; create; act; take a place wherever you are and be somebody; get action.”
We have had many guests on the podcast through two seasons, and we hope to have more, but the common thread among each of our guests is that they are all working toward making their community a better place in their own ways.
Whether you are an aspiring public servant who wants to run for office in the near future, someone interested in assisting our homeless and underprivileged, someone who wants to spread health awareness to lower obesity rates, or someone who simply loves where you live and wants to see it be the best it can be, roll up those sleeves and get action.
