Government transparency, especially at the local level where government has a more direct line to affect our day-to-day lives, is an integral cog in our democratic process. Why then are local initiatives to make our local governments more transparent facing resistance from local elected officials?
In April of this year, Floyd County Councilman Danny Short (R) introduced a resolution that laid out specific transparency measures for the County Council and Commissioners including the creation and maintenance of a transparency web portal. This web portal would have public notice information, elected official salary and stipend information, audio/video of meetings, and other important information currently not easily available. Unfortunately, this resolution was moved to a committee and not voted on any further, likely signaling the resolution as it is written is not going to receive a vote by the full council.
During the height of the pandemic, while all elected boards had to meet remotely, the Jeffersonville City Council directly streamed its meetings on Facebook Live on the city’s Facebook page. Other elected boards, such as the New Albany City Council did not directly stream their meetings on Facebook, instead opting for its members to share the Zoom meeting link to their constituents. The Floyd County Council and Commissioners previously experimented with streaming meetings directly on Facebook but has not done so consistently (though their meeting audio/video and minutes are readily available on the county website).
When the City of New Albany moved into its brand-new city hall, state-of-the-art streaming equipment was installed to live stream council and board meetings. Even with this technology in place, the City Council has only streamed live one of its meetings. Additionally, this streamed meeting has not even been made available for viewing after the meeting, so if you did not watch the meeting live on the city’s website you will not be able to watch a recording of the meeting later on.
Prior to one City Council meeting being streamed, City Councilman Josh Turner (R) live streamed meetings with his own equipment onto Facebook. He also introduced a resolution calling for the council to utilize their new equipment to stream meetings. Coincidentally, the meeting that his resolution was going to be taken up was the only council meeting thus far to have been streamed.
The COVID-19 pandemic required local governments to adapt and meet remotely instead of in-person. This adaptation led to a large technological investment and the purchasing of equipment to live stream their meetings. Indeed, all local governmental bodies in Floyd County have the equipment necessary to live stream and record meetings so that those who may not be able to make meeting in-person can view online or view a recording at a later date.
The benefits of live streaming and recording meetings, outside of the written meeting minutes, seems to be self-evident: we can see and hear how our elected officials interact with each other, how they respond to issues, talk to department heads and constituents, and have a more in-depth view of what occurred at a meeting. Since the money has already been spent for the equipment necessary to make meetings more accessible, there is no reason why our local elected officials should not be live streaming and recording their meetings.
This all begs the question: why are local transparency initiatives failing?
