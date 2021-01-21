Letter disputing Trump editorial 'sanctimonious hyperbole'
This is a response to Beth Barker’s Jan. 16th letter, “Seeds of mistrust sewn by many.”
No, Ms. Barker, this article “Trump must go-now” was far from “sanctimonious hyperbole” and your comparison of Sanders’ call for a revolution being responsible for a supporter shooting up a ball field, nearly killing a congressman as comparable to Trump’s incitement and responsibility for the deadly rioting at the U.S. Capitol, now, that is “sanctimonious hyperbole.”
This rally, known as the “March to Save America,” was largely organized by Women for America First. The crowds that rally organizers recruited included radical right-wing groups, white supremacists, QAnon devotees, a right-wing college students' organization, a newly formed activist network Stop the Steal and Turning Point Action, a campus right-wing group. After the elections, there were sponsors to encourage support to attend the U.S. Capitol rally, including Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow Company; Pastor Greg Locke, supporter of the Boogaloo movement consisting of anti-government extremists advocating civil war,\; and the Right Side Broadcasting Network, started in 2015 by Joe Seales, who thought Trump’s rallies were not getting enough coverage (electionlogblog.org/2021/01/09; yerepoui-news.com/2021/01/12).
“These words (Trump Must Go-Now) sound carefully crafted to inflame passions, manufacture outrage, and exploit a tragedy for political gain.” I decided the best way to address your accusations was to read his speech. Undoubtedly, unequivocally, unproblematically and unquestionably the biggest lie in his speech is, “I’m honest!” Trump’s speech contains election fraud accusations in which most and, probably, all have been investigated and declared false. Not one of his 62 lawsuits has found any voter fraud (politifact.com/factchecks/2021/01/07). Therefore, any voter fraud accusation, I counted as a lie. I counted 272, assuming every accomplishment he bragged about was true. He insulted Democrats 25 times and “weak” Republicans 9 times.
“He clearly knew there were people there in that crowd who were ready to and intended to be violent, and he certainly did nothing to discourage that. He not only did nothing to discourage it, he strongly hinted it should happen.” (Legal Analysis, Prof. Garrett Epps, University of Baltimore). I can only list some of his incendiary words; “We will never give up. We won by a landslide. If you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore. We will stop the steal. You don’t concede when there’s theft involved. Our country has had enough. We will not take it anymore. You will have an illegitimate president . . . and we can’t let that happen. . . . these people are not going to take it any longer. They (Big Tech) rigged it (election) ... It is a disgrace. Crowd, ‘Fight for Trump.’”
Your statement that the 25th amendment is only used if the president is incapacitated is incorrect; section 4 covers the procedure for removing an incompetent president but the procedure is too involved to be used on Trump. Your criticism of the impeachment being a political retribution and divisive ignores their purpose, which was to prohibit him any possibility of running for president again.
I do find “a ploy for political retribution” in your inappropriate criticism of Biden when he refused to answer on if impeachment should proceed; measuring yourself as a “real leader” for giving him the “right” answer and then, based on this exchange, label him as “... not the man to heal our nation.” “... never stand up to the likes of Pelosi or her hateful Dems” and “So much for moral courage and strong leadership.”
Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and its election partners called the 2020 election “the most secure in American history” (politifact.com/factchecks/2021/01/07).
Concerning your charge of Democrats “whining” that Trump stole the 2016 election, I think it is safe to say that the “whining” between the 2016 and the 2020 election was definitely won by Trump.
Larry Farr, Jeffersonville
