We are on sensory overload regarding the issues that America faces regarding racism. We all need to take a deep breath and step back. The country is like a child growing up that makes errors in judgment but needs to be forgiven and move on to greater things.
I was born in Claysburg in 1948. People of color lived near us and were often guests at our table for meals. My dad left the family auto business and built the Jeffersonvilla Motel on 10th Street and we moved there in 1954 to be a “mom and pop” unit. I was a first-grader at Eastlawn School in the class of Miss Ruth Ritchie.
I recall one of my first days, someone stepped on the heel of my shoe and I was faced with getting my shoe back on but had not learned to tie my own shoes. I had to ask Miss Ritchie. Miss Ritchie was occupied with an African American girl named Regina Oglesby who was also scared to death and had her lunch money in a hanky upon which she was chewing. Miss Ritchie was a spinster who seemed to me somewhat mean. She was put out at both Regina and me. Regina was scared, too.
Regina and I were friends through high school and actually both taught at Jeff High in the mid 1970s. Race was never a barrier with the friends I went to school with. My friend Cary Dyson and his family lived next door to my aunt and uncle, Edith and Wendell Fry, in Watson. As adults we shared Sunday dinners together until his death.
When my dad Richard Vissing was elected Mayor of Jeffersonville, one of the first things he did was to hire African Americans for the Police and Fire Departments. Chief Kenny Kavanaugh is the son of the first black firefighter in Jeffersonville. I was raised to treat black people the same as white. Some were good and some were bad. I was taught to evaluate the individual not the skin color.
I learned that you acknowledge racial differences, but not to judge individuals based on race. We as a nation need to develop maturity to do the same with people on a national level. My dad taught me that leaders do not abuse power or take advantage of their elected position for personal issues. Dad served as Mayor of Jeffersonville for 20 consecutive years. When he lost the last election by 225 votes, he did not whine or claim election fraud; we drove to Republican headquarters where he congratulated Dale Orem and received a standing ovation from the people present.
The people who raised me and taught me values were concerned with the total good of the community not just power or wealth. I have worked many election campaigns and was honored in 1968 to spend my summer vacation from college working on the staff of Congressman Lee H. Hamilton. I drove over 5,000 miles in the 9th Congressional District that summer. Lee, like my Dad was a person of values for the good of the entire country.
Today, when I see the antics of the elected officials on the national level, I am appalled. Now is the time to allow President Joe Biden to work to make peace in the country. Americans attacking our own National Capitol is unthinkable to me. I have been honored to serve current Mayor Mike Moore and have participated in projects that originated with my dad’s actions.
Holding an elected office and serving the people is a trust not to be discounted by individuals who do not have leadership skills. If you wish to lead, then you must first be a “servant.” This is true on both a local level as well as national. If you cannot behave with dignity you do not need to run for office. Remember, you are a servant to the citizens and the nation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.