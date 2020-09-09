Like the sculptor molding clay, you can help shape America. How? By voting.
Every person’s vote counts just as much as the masked voter standing 6 feet ahead and 6 feet behind in line to vote.
Every U.S. citizen registered to vote is an equal-opportunity decision-maker, regardless of skin color, job, residence, friends… it doesn’t matter.
The more Americans participate in our elections, the better the country’s leadership will reflect our values and sense of purpose.
Be purposeful. Be an artist. Be a voter.
— Susan Duncan, editor
KEY 2020 ELECTION DATES
• Monday, Oct. 5
Deadline to register to vote at voter registration offices is the close of business for a voter to apply to register or transfer registration or at midnight for a voter to complete and submit a voter registration application online.
• Tuesday, Oct. 6
First day that a voter may vote an absentee ballot in the office of the circuit court clerk or satellite office.
• Thursday, Oct. 15
First day a confined voter, a voter caring for a confined person at a private residence, or a voter with disabilities may vote an absentee ballot before an absentee voter board at the voter’s residence or place of confinement.
• Thursday, Oct. 22
Deadline, by 11:59 p.m., for the circuit court clerk to receive an absentee ballot application from an applicant requesting delivery of a ballot by mail. Applications may be submitted to the circuit court clerk in person or by mail, fax or email.
• Saturday, Oct. 24, Oct. 31
Office of the circuit court clerk must be open at least seven (7) hours to permit in-person absentee voting. However, in a county with a population of less than 20,000, the county election board may reduce hours to a minimum of four (4) hours on this date. Vote center counties must also have at least one vote center used on Election Day open for in-person early voting, in addition to the office of the circuit court clerk.
• Monday, Nov. 2
Deadline, by noon, for circuit court clerks to receive absentee ballot applications from confined voters or voters caring for a confined person requesting delivery of a ballot by absentee voter board.
Deadline, by noon, for a circuit court clerk to receive absentee ballot applications from military/overseas voters requesting to vote by email or fax.
Deadline, by noon, for a voter to vote an absentee ballot in the office of the circuit court clerk or satellite office.
Deadline for a confined voter, a voter caring for a confined person, or a voter with disabilities to vote an absentee ballot before an absentee voter board at the voter’s place of confinement.
• Tuesday, Nov. 3
General Election Day — Polls are open 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., prevailing local time.
Source: 2020 Indiana Election Calendar
ELECTION LETTERS DEADLINE
• Monday, Oct. 26
The deadline to submit election-related letters to the News and Tribune is Monday, Oct. 26. Mail delivery and drop-offs must be received by 5 p.m., close of business. Letters emailed to newsroom@newsandtribune.com and submitted through our website, newsandtribune.com, must be time-stamped before midnight.
Endorsements are allowed; a writer can make multiple endorsements during this election cycle, but only one per candidate.
Election-related letters that 1) are received after the deadline; 2) exceed the 600 word limit; or 3) raise a new issue in the closing days of the election will not be published.
• Saturday, Oct. 31
The last day election letters will be published before the General Election is Saturday, Oct. 31. Election Day is Nov. 3.
