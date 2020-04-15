WEB POLL RESULTS
Among these well-known figures, with whom would you want to shelter in place?
Everybody is in the same boat these days — the one parked next to the garage — as we all shelter in place, hunker down, bide our time at home, waiting for this godforsaken pandemic to wane. We have plenty of time to plant and paint, read and run, watch and wait, and wonder whose company might make the days more engaging.
• Tom Hanks — 12.8% (14 votes)
• Lady Gaga — 4.6% (5 votes)
• Tom Brady — 6.4% (7 votes)
• Oprah — 4.6% (5 votes)
• I have someone else in mind. — 71.6% (78 votes)
Do you wear a cloth face cover when out in public?
On April 3, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention began recommending people "wear a cloth face cover when they have to go out in public, for example to the grocery store or to pick up other necessities." The CDC stated the cloth face cover is meant to protect other people in case you are infected. It also cautioned cloth face covers are not a substitute for social distancing, and that people should continue to keep 6 feet between themselves and others.
• Yes, I have a cloth face cover that I wear in public.
• No, I don't wear a cloth face mask when I go out.
