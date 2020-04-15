Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Rain showers early, then clear overnight. Low around 30F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers early, then clear overnight. Low around 30F. NNW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 50%.