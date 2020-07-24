Congress continues to wrestle with finding the best way to stimulate the staggered giant of the American economy. Some suggest providing citizens with another incentive check. Others suggest that payroll tax cuts would help not only the workers by providing more take-home money in their pockets, but that it would also provide comfort for the business sector. Still others suggest that forgiving past debts would be the right thing to do.
America understands debt. At the end of fiscal year 2019, the total debt for the federal government was $22.8 trillion dollars. We paid some of that down, but because of the stimulus checks the estimate today crosses $26 trillion with potentially more on the way. Most guess that we are spending over $1 billion dollars each day just on the interest for the debt. Erasing debt is a huge deal. The website debt.org lists that American household debt hit a record $13.21 trillion in 2018. If you had to write a check to cover it, your figure would read $13,210,000,000,000.00. Fortunately, the debt is shared by about 300 million of us.
Credit card debt is a large contributor to the number, but financing for larger items like houses and cars sends the numbers skyrocketing. Without seeking to stereotype, it often seems that the people who can afford debt the least, have accumulated it the most. With apologies to Patrick Henry, Americans proclaim, “Give me liberty … or give me debt!”
Regardless of the plan eventually adopted, some segment of the economy is likely to be overlooked and may fall through the cracks. A drink mix company has raised awareness of the plight of America’s littles entrepreneurs. Country Time, a lemonade company owned by Kraft Foods, is trying to help small, small businesses impacted by the pandemic.
The Country Time website says, “We know this will be a rough summer for lemonade stands.” Their “Littles Bailout” program will give $100 checks to children who are not able to have a stand this year. Applications are accepted for children 14 and younger on the website.
The company has introduced a clever, feel-good campaign that shines a light on an age-old issue. What must take place to stimulate the behavior and results that we seek? Congress grapples with it for the economy. Parents toy with it as they raise their children. Individuals churn inside to find motivation for the day.
Peter wrestled with the same issue as he wrote to Christians who were scattered from their homeland in the first century. We are looking at his epistles this summer to gain insight into principles for living a faithful life in times of suffering and turmoil. So far we have seen two concepts at work. First, people of faith are strangers in this world. Second, our hope affects how we live.
Still in the first chapter of the first epistle, another strong idea begins to emerge from the apostle’s pen. In Verse 15, Peter is blunt about the goal for living that each of us should have. “Just as He who called you in holy, so be holy in all you do” (1 Peter 1:15 ESV). As we look at the remainder of the first chapter and the second chapter, we find the third principle taking shape. We are stimulated to live holy lives by a submissive spirit.
We have a “religious” definition of holiness, and it usually doesn’t include how I live MY life. We think of someone like a Billy Graham or a Mother Teresa as someone who is holy. We might add to that group certain clergy or priests, but the circle of people who are holy is small. The word “holy” means that it is set apart — different than everything else, designed for a special task.
At the corner of my desk sits a very tiny screwdriver. It is about a tenth the size of my little finger. It isn’t of much use on most things. It was made for using with the tiny screws inside a computer. Using it on regular size projects would damage or destroy it. This tool is set apart for a certain kind of work.
As Christians we are called to be holy so that the world can see what God is like. We don’t keep a record; instead we are gracious to one another. Paul says in his second letter to the Corinthians that we are God’s ambassadors. It is as if God is making His plea for people to be reconciled through each of us. The message is clearly stated in this passage and is spectacular. “God, in Christ, no longer counts people’s sins against them (2 Corinthians 5:19 NLT).
The Bible creates an analogy on many occasions that should resonate with us in today’s economy. The picture it paints is that when we sin we create a debt that we owe God. We look at things in terms of dollars, but what do dollars mean to the One who created everything? The only thing left for me of value is my life.
Paul shares to the Romans in a very straight-forward way. Every one of us have sinned (Romans 3:23). If I were using a credit card every time I sinned — and if the cost were a dollar a sin — how large of a trillion-dollar debt would I have run up by now? But the cost of sin isn’t a dollar. “For the wages of sin is death” (Romans 6:23).
“But the free gift of God is eternal life” (Romans 6:23). Do you see why our message is such good news? God, because of Christ, no longer counts people’s sins against them.
Debt forgiven. What a stimulus to our spiritual economy!
