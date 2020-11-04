An election postscript typically tries to pull people together no matter their political leanings or for whom they voted. It also charges newly elected leaders with engaging in bipartisan decision-making.
Under normal conditions, we would be espousing unification, as in “we’re all in this together.”
Well, we are, but in a we-all-reside-on-planet-Earth kind of socially distanced way.
There was nothing typical or normal about Election 2020. Turnout was off-the-charts inspiring, but the reality is voters went to the polls en masse because they are frustrated.
They are sick from and tired of the pandemic, political bickering, violence in our streets, a lackluster economy and more.
But, we’re seeing glimmers of hope. Maybe we don’t all agree, but many are finding kinship among strangers. And just knowing you are not alone, that others share your viewpoint, can be soothing.
As you read this editorial on Nov. 4, we may not even know the outcome of local races, let alone who’s going to reside at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue the next four years.
We do, however, know our neighbors and can like them even if they voted for the “wrong” candidate or that “other” party.
We may not be able to repair the economy on our own, but we sure can support local business owners and help their bottom lines.
We can do our part to fight the pandemic, even if all we do is wear a mask, wash our hands and keep our distance.
Call us naive, if you want, but at the News and Tribune we still believe the good we see every day far outweighs the bad. We’ll continue to report both, but it’s the good that keeps us going.
Be open to that which builds us up, then share the kindness. Sometimes, the healing is within.
