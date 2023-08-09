Jeffersonville, IN (47130)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Low 69F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.