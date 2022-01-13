On his first day in office, President Joe Biden proudly signed an executive order that halted the construction of the wall along our southern border with Mexico, paused deportations for some non-citizens and ended the Trump administration’s successful “remain in Mexico” policy which required asylum-seekers to wait in Mexico instead of being released into the U.S.
Since President Biden hastily issued his directives just one year ago, Americans have endured the worst border crisis in our nation’s history. U.S. Customs and Border Patrol has experienced over 1.7 million encounters with illegal immigrants at the southern border, which is four times higher than the previous annual record.
The Biden Administration’s reflexive actions weren’t taken with Americans’ or our border community’s interests at heart. They were intended as a direct rebuke to the Trump Administration. The Biden Administration’s hatred for President Trump was so strong, they willfully dismantled policies that were working and, in the process, unwittingly created a calamity across the southern border.
For a Marine who served along our southern border in Yuma, Arizona, I was disappointed that President Biden said a border wall was not a “serious policy solution” and that it was a “waste of money that diverted attention from genuine threats to our homeland security.”
The increase of illegal immigration is felt throughout the country. Over the Christmas holiday, rather than deporting illegal immigrants, the Biden Administration decided to fly them to Upstate New York and rural Pennsylvania to start their new undocumented life in the United States.
Additionally, some of these illegal immigrants are trafficking young girls into our country, and they have smuggled over 900,000 pounds of drugs seized by law enforcement. Our border patrol agents have recovered enough fentanyl to kill every man, woman, and child in Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Michigan, and Ohio.
While President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris dither, we need leadership. That’s why I went to our southern border to see the problems firsthand, and to hear from border patrol agents about what solutions might be implemented to address this humanitarian crisis.
I have also pressed the Department of Homeland Security’s Secretary, Alejandro Mayorkas, to deliver accurate statistics regarding the number of known or suspected terrorists apprehended at land borders or ports of entry.
And I have alerted Mayorkas when caravans of illegal immigrants approached our border, urging the Biden Administration to enforce federal immigration laws already on the books.
As a Marine who served along our southern border in Arizona, I will personally fight to ensure our border patrol has the resources necessary to solve this problem. I am proud of my work with President Trump to allocate funding for a southern border wall. And most importantly, I will never stop taking on President Biden’s immigration policies that aimed to undermine the policies that were working and serving all Americans.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.