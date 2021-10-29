Late October. While it can bring images of fall, changing colors, pumpkins, bonfires and more, so often it’s spooky, spine-tingling, creepy, frightful, hair-raising, and scary images of Halloween that grab our attention. Perhaps you envision witches, goblins, spiders, and other such images.
Let’s talk about what’s REALLY FRIGHTENING!
SHOCKING - Children and youth who have NO caring, trustworthy adults in their lives: no adult to guide them, listen to them, encourage them. These young people are adrift in the sea of life.
FRIGHTFUL - Teens and children who DO NOT EXPERIENCE that they are liked and that people want the best for them OR take time and energy to doing things for and with them OR to understand what they care about and especially do not have an adult they can trust and count on.
DIRE - Young people who DO NOT HAVE individuals in their lives who help them see future possibilities for themselves OR who recognize their abilities and encourage them to strengthen these talents. Especially dire is having no one to hold them accountable for appropriate boundaries and rules.
DISCOURAGING – Having FEW IF ANY people who praise their efforts and achievements OR who show by example actions and attitudes that youth can learn from and admire. Most discouraging, having no one to stand up for them when they need it.
ALARMING – Youth who have NO ONE to take them seriously and treat them fairly OR to ask for their opinions to consider those opinions when making decisions OR to try to understand their needs, interests, and abilities. Especially alarming is having no one to work with them to accomplish goals and solve problems.
DEMORALIZING – Knowing that some children and teens have NO ONE to introduce them to new ideas, experiences, and places OR to connect them to people who can help them grow and work through barriers to that could stop them from achieving their goals.
These adjectives just stink! It doesn’t need to be this way! The greatest news is that each and every one of us have the power needed to make positive changes for our children and youth!
The easiest actions to change the frightening aspects into positive, encouraging, empowering, actions is to ensure that all of one of us conscientiously do our part to ensure our children and teens are receiving the supports they need, and that all the negatives listed above are turned into positive supports. For some of you, the easiest action is to begin with children and teens in your own family to help ensure they receive the time, attention and guidance they need. From there, move to connecting with a single young person or a small group of youth. If direct connection isn’t possible for you, encourage and support other adults who are able and comfortable in direct connection roles. If possible, financially support educational and community programs that effect change for youth. Encourage your friends and neighbors to do these things!
As individuals and as communities, when we do our best for young people, we help ensure that the frightening, scaring things they experience are the trappings of Halloween … witches, goblins, spiders and bats, NOT scary experiences in their life situations.
Visit the Youth Count Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/YouthCount for tips and encouragement on demonstrating positive attitudes and behaviors. For more information about the 40 Development Assets, building developmental relationships or for handouts appropriate for home, work, school or church (a Scripture version is available), email me at barbara@youthcount.com.
