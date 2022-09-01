I’m taking a twist today. Rather than the traditional focus of positive youth development, this column is focused on you, the reader.
Some days can be overwhelming as we listen to the news, feel the impact of increased gas, groceries and overall inflation, learn of friends and/or family hurting from illness and losses and simply the challenges of everyday work, home and personal life. In these times it can be difficult to find peace, comfort, or motivation.
All through my life, I have certain quotes have been especially helpful in helping me grow and find peace and comfort, so I choose to share some of them with you today. Some sources are unknown; others include Aesop, the Bible, Facebook, Plato, Charles Schulz aka Snoopy, Dr. Seuss. I hope you may find at least one or two of them worthwhile for you today. In no particular order, here goes.
Not all storms come to disrupt your life, some come to clear your path.
Just because the past didn’t turn out like you wanted it to, doesn’t mean your future can’t be better than you ever imagined!
No act of kindness, no matter how small is ever wasted.
If it’s not right, don’t do it.
Someday everything will make sense. So for now, smile through the tears and keep reminding yourself that everything happens for a reason.
When in a situation that hurts or distresses you, ask God to change the situation OR to change you so that it no longer matters. Personal note – this one has gotten me through some difficult times.
Three reminders when you’re tired of waiting:
• Even in silence, God is not ignoring you.
• Even when you feel lonely, God has not abandoned you.
• Even when your heart is tired, God still has good plans for you.
Advice from a tree: Stand tall and proud. Go out on a limb. Remember your roots. Drink plenty of water. Be content with your natural beauty. Enjoy the view.
If you are not willing to learn, no one can help you. If you are determined to learn, no one can stop you.
The calmer you are, the clearer you think.
Spend time with your elders. Not everything can be found on Google. Personal note – seemingly suddenly you may find yourself one of the elders and you will be most fortunate if there is a cousin or sibling who may remember the past or share the past with you – so take time to be with elders.
Don’t do something permanently stupid just because you are temporarily upset.
Never discourage someone who continually makes progress, no matter how slow.
To make a difference in someone’s life, you don’t have to be brilliant, rich, beautiful, or perfect. You just have to care.
Stop waiting for Friday, for summer, for someone to fall in love with you. Happiness is achieved when you stop waiting for it and make the most of the moment you’re in now.
The more you are grateful for what you have, the more you will have to be grateful for.
Unless someone like you cares an awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.
Be still and know that I am God. Personal note: Literally taking to be physically and verbally still has helped me put many circumstances in perspective.
A smart person knows what to say. A wise person knows whether or not to say it.
You are the reason someone believes in the goodness of people.
Hopefully you find at least of couple of these pieces of wisdom helpful to you. The great outcome is not only can you find comfort, direction, peace and more, but you are also demonstrating these attitudes for others in your life, including our youth. If you have other tips, consider sharing them with me at barbara@youthcount.com. I’d love to hear from you.
