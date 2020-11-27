We have not talked about positive youth development for a while, so it may be helpful to provide a quick refresher. The goal of positive youth development is to help youth become responsible, caring, successful adults by providing positive activities and opportunities and by modeling and encouraging positive behaviors and attitudes. It’s called Asset Building. Activities are often provided through schools, clubs, sport teams, libraries, Park & Recreation centers and much more. The components of behaviors and attitudes are many and varied. They are greatly influenced at home or through interactions with adults in the community.
With our world experiencing challenging and unprecedented times, including a pandemic, quarantines, virtual school, employment issues, masks, reduced activities … and the list goes on, one action we can take is to consistently and consciously include gratitude in our daily lives.
One definition of gratitude is “warm feeling of thankfulness towards the world, or towards specific individuals. The person who feels gratitude is thankful for what they have and does not constantly seek more.”
For me, gratitude is the everyday, personal decision to find positives in daily life experiences. As important as finding gratitude in my own life is sharing the importance and power of that practice with loved ones, especially young people.
Before proceeding, know that I enjoy Facebook, not the drama or politics, but keeping up with far away friends and extended family. I also enjoy uplifting stories and friends’ sharing of positives in their lives. Lately I’ve noted numerous comments and posts about gratitude from quite an array of friends and I share some of that wisdom with you today.
“Be grateful for every second of every day that you get to spend with the people you love. Life is so very precious.” — Marvin Cheek, Pastor, Main Street United Methodist Church in the ‘90s and early 2000s.
“Reminder for me — always be thankful — no matter the circumstance!” — "Julia," friend from early 2000s.
“Remember being happy doesn’t mean you have it all. It simply means you’re thankful for all you have.” — Bob Lane
“Every day … Forgive those who hurt you, pray for those who need it, and THANK GOD for everything you have.” — Becky McCory Miller
“Best quote for 2020: This is not the year to get everything you want. This is the year to appreciate everything you have.” — Carol Anson White
“As a parent you can’t just talk the talk, you’ve got to walk the walk.” — Jenny Eighmey Rog, who credited this quote to Kobe Bryant
Sometimes life feels especially difficult causing you to struggle to find something to be thankful for. Use this tip: “Alphabet of Thankfulness: Work your way through the alphabet starting with the letter A. Identify something you’re thankful for that starts with each letter.” — Stephanie Ingram Taggart
One last quote with no author listed, “Be kind, be thoughtful, be genuine, but most of all be thankful.”
In this season of Thanksgiving and about to be the Christmas season, look for those things you’re grateful for. You may want to share some of those gratitudes as you teach and encourage the young people in your life to be grateful.
